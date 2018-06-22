Letters 06.24.18

Readers respond to Register stories.

The Editors

Priestly Influence

Pertinent to “The Priestly Story Dioceses Tell”: Thank you so much for the articles in the April 29 edition of the Register on the topic of vocations to the priesthood. This topic is near and dear to our hearts, as our son is completing his third year of theology at the Pontifical North American College.

The people and the programs cited in your articles are certainly important, but there is another group of people that we did not see mentioned. In looking at our son’s vocation journey, we would say (and he agrees) that the person who most influenced his decision to enter seminary is our pastor.

Our pastor is a good, holy man who loves being a priest. When a priest loves what he does, and witnesses his fidelity to the Church and to his people, the love of Jesus spills out into the congregation, and the parishioners respond. Our local parish priests are the ones on the front lines. They have the greatest opportunity to interact with our sons and provide positive role models for them.

We are most grateful to our bishop, to the seminary faculty, spiritual directors and all those involved in forming our priests.

But it all starts with a good example. Thank you to our pastor, Father Richard.

John and Judith Calabro

Watchung, New Jersey