Spiritual Fatherhood

I appreciated the analysis by Father Roger Landry that the clergy abuse scandal needs an emphasis on the “spiritual fatherhood” of priests (“Renewing Spiritual Fatherhood” column, part of the “Abuse and the Way to Healing: A Register Symposium” in the Feb. 17 issue).

A spiritual father not only provides life-giving sacraments, but sees himself as a mentor and protector. Sadly, there is a crisis of fatherhood — both the spiritual and biological realms. I hope Father Landry’s ideas are implemented. Thanks, Father!

Rob Legge

Belfair, Washington

Open Letter’s Valid Points

Regarding “Papal Heresy Open Letter: Was It a Bridge Too Far?” (page one, May 26 issue):

Maybe this open letter did go too far, but, then again, maybe it didn’t. I believe all Catholics of goodwill deserve to give this open letter a closer look. And let’s face it: Among some ultraliberal bishops, outspoken priests and radical nuns, sound doctrine and sound teachings about morals are not in fashion these days — and haven’t been for nearly 60 years. Many of these so-called progressive religious leaders simply want a new religion based upon a secular, relativistic vision for the Roman Catholic Church.

Rather than leaving to start their own new-wave churches, they stay within in order to push their new agenda. I respect those who admit they want a new “Future Church.” Many do not and are just plain phony by staying with an institution they don’t believe in.

But, to me, the open letter made some valid points. Why? Because it’s obvious many Catholics find it hard to follow Pope Francis because he’s all over the place with his teachings. For example, recently the Pope publicly issued a clear, lucid moral statement about the immorality of removing “food” and “hydration” from a disabled French man. Yet in some of his other doctrinal and moral teachings, he is often muddled and somewhat illogical.

My sober reflection about this: He doesn’t seem to care one whit about the confusion he is sowing worldwide among the faithful. A true shepherd of Christ seeks to unify, console and clearly teach the truths of the faith. Unfortunately, with Pope Francis all we apparently get from him is a politician who says one thing to one group and quite the opposite to another group. He is either right about his confused teachings or he is terribly wrong.

This open letter likely wouldn’t have been written and made public if the Pope had simply answered those theological questions posed months ago to him by four cardinals in good standing within the Church. I do not find his “silence” on the dubia being pastoral at all. Why don’t the world’s bishops encourage Pope Francis to at least answer the dubia?

Catherine Ross

Soap Lake, Washington

