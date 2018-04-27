Letters 04.29.18

Readers respond to Register stories

The Editors

Biblical Formation

Pertinent to your story “Reading the Good Book: How to Pore Over the Entire Bible in 365 Days” (Culture of Life, Feb. 18 issue): Reading the article brought to mind visions of my childhood: seeing my father reading the Bible in his chair consistently, day after day, often before he would leave for work and late in the evenings.

When I was an adolescent, at least one year, perhaps two, my mother and I were included in his spiritual practice and followed a template to read through it in one year. An interesting note is that my father taught his family to never place anything on top of the Bible, letting it have this mysterious presence — more than mere words on a page and different from any other book. This pious practice has stuck with me to this day, although I make the exception for other missals, spiritual reads or a Kindle, provided it is loaded with a copy of the Bible. In my reading, I find the Douay-Rheims to be what I am most fond of, given my Protestant upbringing. I see it continuing in the tradition of my father and with the hundreds of years of English readers.

I find 30 minutes to be a good time daily, and it fulfills the grant for a plenary indulgence under the usual circumstances. For a single person, this is the only plenary indulgence you can regularly receive without a second visit to a church if you cannot stay before or after daily Mass for a Rosary or adoration.

Aaron Yohe

Columbus, Ohio

Correction

In “Arnaud Beltrame’s Courageous Catholic Death: A Hero Who Gave the Gift of Life” (page one, April 15), the last name of Mary Preece, vice postulator for the cause of Servant of God Father Vincent Capodanno, was misspelled as Reece. The Register regrets the error.