Letters 04.01.18

Readers respond to Register stories

The Editors

Feminism’s Fault

“God’s Orderly Creation,” a letter to the editor in the March 4 edition of the Register, made some great points about gender, the roles of men and women in God’s plan, and the confusion that has developed due to left-wing ideology.

I would suggest a concentration on one important element of this discussion that needs a little more emphasis.

Since the growth of feminism in the 1960s and the insertion of a more radical element of that movement, it is apparent to me that the goal of radical feminism is elimination of the male figure, which, as a result, is adding much to the problem.

A feminist by the name of Irina Dunn once said, “A woman without a man is like a fish without a bicycle.”

The radical left has demonized, marginalized and criticized the male, the role of the male and the importance of the male as a balance in a child’s life.

A father figure is lacking in today’s troubled poor neighborhoods, minority neighborhoods and in broken homes, but apparently this is not missed by the feminists because of their belief that a man is just no longer necessary.

Young boys are not becoming men, and men are not becoming mature, as the new left relegates them to second-class citizens.

You see it in the platform of the DNC, the entertainment and film industry, sports and academia — all places that the left now dominates. And with it, gender studies, male guilt and self-identification are becoming the norm.

And since the world of the far left is a Godless world, there is no need to have purpose, preparation or accountability.

Charles Lopresto

Phoenix, Arizona

Bringing Clarity

Relative to Bishop Thomas Paprocki’s action against Catholic Sen. Dick Durbin presenting himself for Communion (NCRegister.com and page 3 of the March 18 issue):

God bless Bishop Paprocki for his action excommunicating Durbin, champion of abortion even at full term.

It’s about time these smug promoters of destroying life were censured.

And they have the gall to receive Communion, or, better put, that bishops anywhere would allow them near the Communion rail.

Thank you [Bishop] for bringing clarity to the flock. I deeply appreciate what you did.

It must not have been easy, considering the confusion encircling the Church, even at the highest levels.

Now is the time for other bishops to have the courage to do the same to abortion lovers Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and all others who vote for abortion and actively promote its policies.

Claudia Hodder

Playa del Rey, California

The editor responds: Just to be clear, Bishop Paprocki, a canon lawyer, didn’t excommunicate Durbin.

He reiterated his earlier stance that the pro-abortion Durbin was not to present himself for Communion.

According to canon law, voting for abortion is not an offense for which excommunication is an answer.

Correction

In “St. André’s Tribute to St. Joseph” (Travel, March 18 issue), the ex-voto altar image that accompanied the story showed Notre Dame des Victoires in France, not St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal. The Register regrets the error.