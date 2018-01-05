(EWTN)

Lasting Gifts From 2017

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

As I look back on 2017, it would be easy to see it through the filter of international terrorism, inertia in politics and growing confusion in the Church. Yet I am struck instead by the remarkable good that shines through the darkness. Another year has proven that the mercy of God always overcomes whatever the enemy attempts to sow in the Church and in the world.

The beatifications of Oklahoma missionary Father Stanley Rother and Franciscan Father Solanus Casey are two examples. They were very different people, yet they were united in Christ. Though perhaps not the stuff of major headlines in the mainstream media, their lives of sanctity touched thousands of people a hemisphere apart.

I think of the death of my friend, Franciscan Father Andrew Apostoli, who, for so many years, served the poor — no matter what they believed — and faithfully shared his prodigious gifts with the EWTN audience. His example will continue to inspire us for years to come.

Our Lady of Fatima left us with a lasting impression from 2017 that will continue to shine in our world going forward. Always pointing the way to her Son, she inspired millions of people to turn to the Rosary, whether individually or in the form of a Rosary chain, as happened in Ireland and Poland.

And, finally, I am grateful for our devoted readers, whether you’ve been with us for one year or 20. You are a gift to us and a constant reminder of our call to serve you through the important work of the Register and EWTN News.

God bless you in 2018 and beyond!