(Shutterstock)

Last-Minute Christmas Gift Guide 2018

More gifts for everyone on your list.

The Editors

The remaining days of Advent are few. The celebration of Jesus’ birthday is almost here!

The Register offers more Christmas gifts for everyone on your list.

We hope that these gift ideas will ease your shopping schedule and allow ample time

to prepare your heart and home for the coming of Christ.

To order: EWTNRC.com or (800) 854-6316 (unless otherwise noted).

(Prices subject to change.)