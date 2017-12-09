The remaining days of Advent are few. The celebration of Jesus’ birthday is almost here!
 
The Register offers more Christmas gifts for
everyone on your list.
 
We hope that these gift ideas will ease your shopping schedule and allow you ample time to prepare your heart and home for the coming of Christ.
 
(Prices subject to change.)
 
To order: EWTNRC.com or (800) 854-6316 (unless otherwise noted).
 

Click here to read the whole guide.