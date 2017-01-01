J.D. Flynn (CNA)

Nation | Aug. 1, 2017

JD Flynn Named New Editor in Chief of Catholic News Agency

Special assistant to Bishop James Conley and the Diocese of Lincoln’s communications director will start his new post Aug. 28.

CNA/EWTN News

IRONDALE, Ala., Aug 1 — J.D. Flynn, a Catholic commentator currently serving the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska has been named the new editor in chief of Catholic News Agency, which is part of the EWTN family.

“J.D. is a very talented writer and editor and has very broad experience with the Church in the United States,” said Alejandro Bermudez, executive director of CNA. “This will be great for CNA and for the Church.”

Michael Warsaw, chairman of the board and CEO of EWTN, announced the appointment Aug. 1.

“I'm very glad to have him on board,” Warsaw said. “J.D.'s extensive background in diocesan administration and communications and his work and training as a canon lawyer bring a unique perspective to Catholic News Agency.”

EWTN said Flynn will manage CNA’s reporting for its news syndication service and for its social-media audience. He will work to advance greater collaboration between CNA and the news coverage of EWTN news outlets the National Catholic Register and EWTN News Nightly.

Flynn will succeed former CNA editor in chief Marianne Medlin, who is pursuing a Ph.D. and will move to the role of editor at large.

“We're thrilled to have J.D. with us,” Medlin said. “His reputation precedes him, and we are greatly looking forward to our collaboration moving forward.”

Flynn has written for First Things, National Review, the National Catholic Register, Catholic Vote and other publications. He holds a licentiate in canon law from The Catholic University of America as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Franciscan University of Steubenville. He will begin his position Aug. 28.

“Both Michael Warsaw and Alejandro Bermudez are remarkable leaders, and CAN’s writers and editors are a talented and dynamic team,” Flynn said. “This is a group of people writing and thinking from the heart of the Church, telling important stories through the eyes of faith. I’m humbled to be offered this opportunity.”

He expressed gratitude to Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, whom he presently serves as special assistant and as the Diocese of Lincoln’s communications director. He said it was “a privilege” to serve Bishop Conley in Lincoln. Flynn has previously served as chancellor of the Archdiocese of Denver.

CNA has bureaus in the U.S., Europe and South America. EWTN acquired CNA in 2014.

EWTN Global Catholic Network is the largest religious media network in the world. Its 11 television channels reach 268 million households in more than 145 countries and territories. Its radio services includes Sirius/XM, iHeart Radio and more than 500 domestic and international radio affiliates.