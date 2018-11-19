World | Nov. 19, 2018
Italian Bishops’ Conference Establishes National Center for Youth Protection
The center will ‘help start diocesan paths to provide formation for the prevention of abuse’ and assist in canonical and civil lawsuits.
ROME— With the intention of “providing a radical solution” to the sex-abuse issue, the Italian bishops’ conference established Thursday a new center for youth protection and pledged to update its 2014 guidelines on countering sexual abuse.
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.