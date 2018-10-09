Irish Bishops: Lack of Safeguards in Irish Abortion Bill ‘an Affront to Conscience’
The draft bill to legalize abortion in the republic would require pro-life health care professionals to provide abortion referrals.
DUBLIN — The Irish bishops Friday lamented that the draft bill to legalize abortion in the republic would require pro-life health care professionals to provide abortion referrals, calling the provision “an affront to conscience.”
