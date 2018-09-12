Home Video Picks & Passes 12.09.18

The latest from Tom Cruse is highlighted.

Steven D. Greydanus

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2019) — PICK

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) — PICK

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018) — PICK

Hollywood’s most entertaining ongoing action franchise barrels on in Mission: Impossible — Fallout, offering a valedictory summation of the series so far and the clearest statement yet of who Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is.

The thesis: For Hunt, collateral damage is never acceptable; a single life counts as much as millions of lives. Nice. And the action is colossal, of course.

Wim Wenders’ Pope Francis: A Man of His Word debuted in May, but in the current climate in the Church, that seems like ages ago.

Despite the title, though, the film is less concerned with the Holy Father’s life or papacy than with certain themes of his preaching and teaching, including advocacy for the poor, the perils of consumerism, and stewardship of the environment.

Netflix subscribers: If it’s been awhile since you’ve caught the witty, super-silly Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, from the makers of The Lego Movie, it’s worth revisiting.

Caveat Spectator: Cloudy: Occasional mild rude humor. Kids and up. Fallout: Sometimes intense action violence; brief sexually themed remarks; divorce and marriage; brief profanity and harsh language. Teens and up. Pope Francis: Images of suffering and references to great evils. Older kids and up.