2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) — PICK

The BlacKkKlansman (2018) — PICK

Incredibles 2 (2018) — PICK



A 1995 Vatican film list honoree in the “Art” category, Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey is newly available on Blu-ray, digitally remastered in 4K from the original negative. Inspired by a short story by Arthur C. Clarke and co-written by Clarke and director Stanley Kubrick, it’s a paean to awe and wonder at the mystery of existence.

Also new on home video, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman tells the astonishing true story of how Colorado Springs’ first black cop infiltrated the KKK by adopting the identity of a white racist via phone calls, with a Jewish partner playing the role in face-to-face encounters. With caveats regarding Lee’s last-act political provocateurship, it’s riveting filmmaking.

Finally, Incredibles 2 is a fine sequel to a great film, recalling without quite recapturing the crackling, incandescent brilliance of the original (see related story on page B6). Strengths include filmmaker Brad Bird’s flair for creative action set pieces and well-observed family dynamics.