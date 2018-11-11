Wonder

Home Video Picks & Passes 11.11.18

Wonder is one of the three picks this issue.

Steven D. Greydanus

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007) — PICK

The Water Horse (2007) — PICK

Wonder (2017) — PICK



Whatever streaming service you prefer, there’s decent family fare worth checking out this month.

Amazon Prime subscribers can enjoy Mr. Bean’s Holiday, a delightfully goofy G-rated excursion into the world of Rowan Atkinson’s signature character at his most whimsical. As usual, Bean inadvertently wreaks havoc everywhere he goes, but with the perfect timing and conceptual wit of Charlie Chaplin or Jacques Tati.

Netflix subscribers should check out The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, Jay Russell’s Scottish-set fantasy based on the novel by Babe author Dick King-Smith, about a young boy named Angus who discovers a mysterious egg that hatches a mythical creature that becomes the Loch Ness monster. For Hulu subscribers, there’s Wonder, Stephen Chbosky’s uplifting adaptation of R.J. Palacio’s novel about a sensitive young boy named Auggie with a rare facial deformity, starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as his caring parents. Varying points of view make a potentially sappy story something richer and more satisfying.