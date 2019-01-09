(via IMBD)

Home Video Picks & Passes 09.01.19

A farm-focused documentary is deemed a ‘pick.’

Steven D. Greydanus

New Blu-ray/DVD releases include four films of possible interest to Catholic audiences. Two are worth catching; two others, not so much.

The two worth catching are both fact-based. The Biggest Little Farm is a documentary about a naively idealistic California couple’s efforts to farm in harmony with nature. And Unplanned is based on the conversion story of Planned Parenthood facility director-turned-pro-life-activist Abby Johnson.

Both films tell intriguing stories with just enough complications to make them interesting, though they’re also tidy enough to have a promotional vibe.

Movies to skip: A Dog’s Journey, a mawkish tale of doggy reincarnation and human misery that plays like a Precious Moments version of a harrowing country song, and The Secret Life of Pets 2, more fragmented, half-baked kiddie fare from the Minions crew.