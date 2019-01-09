The Biggest Little Farm (2019) — PICK
A Dog’s Journey (2019) — PASS
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) — PASS
Unplanned (2019) — PICK
New Blu-ray/DVD releases include four films of possible interest to Catholic audiences. Two are worth catching; two others, not so much.
The two worth catching are both fact-based. The Biggest Little Farm is a documentary about a naively idealistic California couple’s efforts to farm in harmony with nature. And Unplanned is based on the conversion story of Planned Parenthood facility director-turned-pro-life-activist Abby Johnson.
Both films tell intriguing stories with just enough complications to make them interesting, though they’re also tidy enough to have a promotional vibe.
Movies to skip: A Dog’s Journey, a mawkish tale of doggy reincarnation and human misery that plays like a Precious Moments version of a harrowing country song, and The Secret Life of Pets 2, more fragmented, half-baked kiddie fare from the Minions crew.
CAVEAT SPECTATOR: The Biggest Little Farm: Bloody aftermath of animal predation. Older kids and up. Unplanned: Disturbing ultrasound images of an unborn child being dismembered; much medical gore and brief images of fetal parts; some cursing; a couple of sexual references. Older teens and up.