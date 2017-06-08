Arts & Entertainment | Aug. 4, 2017

Kong is king on DVD.

Steven D. Greydanus

Holes (2003) — PICK

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) — PASS

Kong: Skull Island (2017) — PICK

King Kong trumps King Arthur.

Not that Kong: Skull Island, new on home video, is a great film. Still, it's an improvement on its predecessor, the last Godzilla movie, and that's something, at least for monster-movie fans.

Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larsen are fine, and Samuel L. Jackson is always good — but Kong’s MVP is clearly John C. Reilly, who’s having more fun than everyone else combined.

I could probably find a movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is an improvement on, but it would be a lot of work.

Less a reimagining than an act of cultural vandalism, it reduces a literary tradition celebrating heroism and chivalry to an ugly revenge story. Skip it.

Better than both of the above: Andrew Davis’ winning and well-cast Holes, newly streaming on Netflix.

A young Shia LaBeouf stars as the hero of Louis Sachar’s Newbery Award-winning kids’ adventure, a Chinese puzzle-box adventure blending fantasy, coming-of-age realism and tongue-in-cheek grotesquerie.