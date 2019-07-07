The Indian in the Cupboard (via IMBD)

Home Video Picks & Passes 07.07.19

1995 family film is a pick.

Steven D. Greydanus

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995) — PICK

The original Toy Story wasn’t the only 1995 family film about toys coming to life. The Indian in the Cupboard (streaming on Netflix and available to rent on Amazon) is worth a look.

Adapted by E.T. screenwriter Melissa Matheson from the children’s book by Lynne Reid Banks and directed by Frank Oz, the film centers on a 9-year-old boy named Omri (Hal Scardino) who discovers that an old wooden cupboard has the magical power to bring toys to life. A plastic Indian figurine becomes Little Bear (Litefoot), a tiny 18th-century Native American, while a toy cowboy becomes Boone (David Keith), a 19th-century cowboy. Omri learns lessons about power and responsibility as well as history and life in general.

It’s not a masterpiece, but at its best it’s charming and even haunting. Bonus Picks: David Mamet’s The Spanish Prisoner and Neil Burger’s The Illusionist, both new on Blu-ray, are entertaining adult fare.