Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018) — PICK
In prison awaiting execution, Paul relates the story of his life to Luke, who will use it in writing the Acts of the Apostles.
Subplots concern Rome’s underground Christian community, led by Priscilla and Aquila (Joanne Whalley and John Lynch), and the prison prefect, Mauritius (Olivier Martinez), and his family.
Shot in Malta (like Gladiator, Troy and Risen) on a budget and a tight schedule, Paul, Apostle of Christ is remarkably authentic-looking. Themes include seeing enemies as human beings and repudiating violence in the name of Christ, as well as efforts to seize the reins of power by any means necessary.
Blu-ray and DVD bonus features include a pair of deleted scenes, a trio of brief making-of featurettes, and two extras on Paul’s conversion and letters.
Bonus Pick: The Big Country (1958),William Wyler’s unconventional Western starring Gregory Peck as an unconventional Western hero, with Jean Simmons, Charlton Heston and Burl Ives, is new on Blu-ray.
CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Some bloody and gruesome images, including images of burning bodies and a scene depicting the execution and immolation of a live victim. Teens and up.