(Sony/Affirm Films)

Home Video Picks & Passes 06.24.18

Paul, Apostle of Christ gets a thumbs-up.

Steven D. Greydanus

Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018) — PICK

Jim Caviezel is St. Luke and James Faulkner is St. Paul in Andrew Hyatt’s Paul, Apostle of Christ, set at the end of Paul’s life during the Neronian persecution of the first-century A.D.

In prison awaiting execution, Paul relates the story of his life to Luke, who will use it in writing the Acts of the Apostles.

Subplots concern Rome’s underground Christian community, led by Priscilla and Aquila (Joanne Whalley and John Lynch), and the prison prefect, Mauritius (Olivier Martinez), and his family.

Shot in Malta (like Gladiator, Troy and Risen) on a budget and a tight schedule, Paul, Apostle of Christ is remarkably authentic-looking. Themes include seeing enemies as human beings and repudiating violence in the name of Christ, as well as efforts to seize the reins of power by any means necessary.

Blu-ray and DVD bonus features include a pair of deleted scenes, a trio of brief making-of featurettes, and two extras on Paul’s conversion and letters.

Bonus Pick: The Big Country (1958),William Wyler’s unconventional Western starring Gregory Peck as an unconventional Western hero, with Jean Simmons, Charlton Heston and Burl Ives, is new on Blu-ray.