Miracle (Disney)

Home Video Picks & Passes 06.10.18

True stories are highlights.

Steven D. Greydanus

The King’s Speech (2010) — PICK

Miracle (2004) — PICK

National Treasure (2004) — PICK



Netflix delivers the goods in June with three winning crowd-pleasers from the ’00s.

A rare popular and morally uplifting film among recent “Best Picture” winners, Tom Hooper’s The King’s Speech stars Colin Firth as England’s Prince Albert, later King George VI, and Geoffrey Rush as his unconventional speech therapist, Lionel Logue.

Kurt Russell anchors Gavin O’Connor’s Miracle, a rousing sports drama about the underdog U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team’s astonishing victory over the Russians in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

And National Treasure takes a stab at a lost art form, the family-friendly swashbuckler, combining Tomb Raider / Indiana Jones archaeological spelunking, Ocean’s 11 high-tech caperism, and Da Vinci Code historical revisionism, while omitting the usual PG-13 violence and sex.