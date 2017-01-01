(Focus Features)

Arts & Entertainment | May. 26, 2017

Home Video Picks & Passes 05.28.17

Babies is among the picks.

Steven D. Greydanus

Babies (2010) — PICK

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) — PICK

Good Morning (1959) — PICK

I Am Not Your Negro (2016) — PICK



There’s something for almost everyone in recent home video releases.

For the whole family: Thomas Balmès’ delightful documentary Babies — a joyous portrait of the first year of life for four babies in California, Tokyo, Namibia and Mongolia — is a life-affirming celebration of new life, love, family and the wonder of the world.

For action/sci-fi fans: One of the most thoughtful genre films in recent years, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is now on Blu-ray.

A pessimistic look at a world in crisis, it’s also a critique of the “us vs. them” ideology that highlights how much easier it is to burn bridges than to build them.

For art-house slow-cinema fans: Yasujiro Ozu’s Good Morning comes to Criterion. A delicate, wry comedy of manners, it takes a sympathetic but not uncritical look at life and etiquette in a small 1950s Japanese village community.

For thoughtful older viewers, Raoul Peck’s acclaimed documentary I Am Not Your Negro brilliantly illuminates American race relations through the lens of James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript Remember This House, based on his recollections of civil-rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Bonus Pick: The Wizard of Oz on Amazon Prime.