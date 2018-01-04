Home Video Picks & Passes 04.01.18

Historical pick gets a thumbs-up.

Steven D. Greydanus

The Conspirator (2010) — PICK

The Iron Giant (1999) — PICK



Know what’s great about being a film critic? Telling readers about a film they’ve barely heard of, such as The Conspirator (now on Amazon Prime) and getting enthusiastic emails thanking me for highlighting a terrific film that would have gone unseen otherwise.

If you care about rule of law and limited government, if you like smart period pieces and compelling courtroom dramas — and if you’re interested in movies that depict Catholicism and Christianity generally in respectful ways — The Conspirator is for you.

Opening with Lincoln’s assassination, the film proceeds to the less-known aftermath, including the trial by military tribunal of a Southern Catholic widow, Mary Surratt (Robin Wright), prosecuted seemingly in proxy for her son John.

Is this constitutional? Was the outcome predetermined? Unwillingly assigned to defend Surratt, an inexperienced Union officer (James McAvoy) is initially moved by chivalrous pity, then by professional pride, and finally by awakening outrage against injustice.

The Iron Giant (now on Netflix) is also pretty great, but you probably knew that, right?