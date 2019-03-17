Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a pick.

The Kid Brother (1927) — PICK

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) — PICK

Two-hundred-odd words are painfully inadequate to convey my love for these films. I could fill this page and it wouldn’t be enough. I wish I could come to your house right now and sit down with you and introduce you to these films, if you haven’t seen them.

First, the one you probably haven’t heard of: The Kid Brother, new on Blu-ray from Criterion, is my all-time favorite comedy and one of the greatest silent films ever made.

If you aren’t a silent-film fan, this film will change your mind. It’s an ideal showcase for its star, Harold Lloyd, the “Third Genius” of silent comedy, blending slapstick, sentiment and action in a tale of a scrawny underdog in a family of burly he-men in a rural town.

New on home video, “Best Animated Feature” Oscar-winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the best animated father-son story since Finding Nemo and might be the best superhero movie ever — a movie that goes places you can’t imagine other animated films or superhero films going.

