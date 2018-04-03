Lincoln

Home Video Picks & Passes 03.04.18

Award-winning movie about President Lincoln gets a thumbs-up.

Steven D. Greydanus

The Breadwinner (2017) — PICK

Lincoln (2012) — PICK



Among recent arrivals on Netflix, don’t overlook The Breadwinner, the best animated film of 2017 and one of the year’s best films, period.

Irish animation house Cartoon Saloon (Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells) ventures beyond their native soil in this tale of life in Taliban-era Afghanistan, based on the children’s novel by Deborah Ellis.

Directed by Nora Twomey, the film tells the story of a young girl whose household is deprived early on of her father, leaving only the mother and two daughters — an alarming hardship under a regime in which girls and women cannot appear in public without a male escort.

Visually elegant and emotionally compelling, The Breadwinner blends harsh reality and escapist fantasy, offering unique insight of man’s inhumanity through a child’s eyes.

Also new on Netflix, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln could almost be grouped with The Post and Bridge of Spies as a sort of “American Civics Trilogy.”

Daniel Day-Lewis’ sublime performance convincingly comprehends Lincoln’s melancholy and his humor; his self-deprecation and brandishing of authority; his backwoods simplicity and his verbal dexterity; and his moral rectitude and his clear-eyed pragmatism.