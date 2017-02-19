(Shutterstock)

Arts & Entertainment | Feb. 17, 2017

Home Video Picks & Passes 02.19.17

Pinocchio and Queen of Katwe

Steven D. Greydanus

The best live-action family film of 2016 is now on home video — and believe me when I tell you that every single person I’ve heard from about this film has thanked me for highlighting a film they loved and wouldn’t have seen otherwise.

Starring David Oyelowo (Selma) and Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave), Mira Nair’s Queen of Katwe is based on the true story of an illiterate girl from an impoverished Christian family in the Katwe slum of Kampala, Uganda, who becomes a chess champion.

Yes: Disney made a film about an African Christian female chess champion.

Newcomer Madina Nalwanga, who is actually from a Kampala slum, plays Phiona Mutesi, a half-orphan who lives with her fiercely protective mother (Nyong’o) and young brother. Phiona sells maize in the streets and has no hope of a better life — until she meets an African missionary, Robert Katende (Oyelowo), whose outreach program uses sports and games to connect with kids.

“In chess,” a young player says, holding up a pawn and a queen, “the small one can become the big one.” Don’t miss this one — you won’t be sorry.

Returning to home video, Disney’s great masterpiece Pinocchio is available in a three-disc Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD Signature Collection edition. No other Disney fairy tale offers such lavish animation, such overtly Christian moralizing, and so enduring a sidekick, Jiminy Cricket.