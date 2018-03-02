(Marvel)

Home Video Picks & Passes 02.03.18

Ant-Man and the Wasp gets a thumbs-up.

Steven D. Greydanus

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) — PICK

The Apparition (2017) — PICK



Does the Virgin Mary really appear to a young girl in rural France? Xavier Giannoli’s French-language film The Apparition, new on DVD, takes a respectful but less than satisfying behind-the-scenes look at the Church’s canonical process of evaluating purported visionaries.

The Vatican asks an investigative journalist (Vincent Lindon) to take part in the investigation of a devout young novice and her alleged visions — an inquiry muddled by the girl’s unnecessarily complex back story.

In the end it settles for a clever resolution, offering both secular and religious viewers something to hold onto, but giving short shrift to the final piece of its complicated puzzle. It’s not a hard pass, but The Apparition could have been much more.

New on Amazon Prime, Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, is a refreshing antidote to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with comparatively small stakes and a more family-friendly tone.

Doubling down on the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids vibe, Ant-Man’s defining relationship is not with the Wasp, but with his adorable young daughter.