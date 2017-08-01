(Warner Bros.)

Steven D. Greydanus

Greater (2016) — PICK

Sully (2016) — PICK

Hillsong: Let Hope Rise (2016) — PICK

Three uplifting films are among the latest home-video releases.

Greater celebrates real-life Arkansas Razorbacks offensive guard Brandon Burlsworth (Christopher Severio), possibly the greatest walk-on player in college football history. The protagonist, though, is Brandon’s brother Marty, played by the devoutly Catholic Neal McDonough of Arrow.

In exploring the question “Why do bad things happen to good people?” Brandon’s faith never wavers, though Marty’s does. The film alternates between two narrative strands: a familiar, uplifting Rudy-like arc of an unpromising underdog who makes good despite enormous obstacles and preparations for Brandon’s funeral and Marty’s internal struggle with doubt and nihilism, a struggle movingly realized by McDonough.

Greater’s response to the problem of evil, to disbelief and nihilism is not an argument, but an action: a choice to trust.

Tom Hanks (of course) stars as Sully, the hero pilot of the January 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson.” Seven years ago, the white-headed, mustachioed pilot’s self-deprecating but calmly assured bearing under the sudden barrage of media attention made him an instantly beloved national hero. Like Jimmy Stewart, Hanks has long been celebrated for what people call his “everyman” persona, belying the extraordinary grace under pressure of the real-life figures he plays so well (see Apollo 13, Captain Phillips, Bridge of Spies).

Sully is a gripping human story, well served by the filmmakers, with a few caveats. Laura Linney is saddled with the familiar, thankless role of the concerned wife on the sidelines. And the film seems to rush to a close, ending on an oddly jocular note and neglecting to return to Linney with some closure to her arc.

Fans of the titular church-based praise band will enjoy Hillsong: Let Hope Rise, part documentary, part concert video. Despite some theological and other caveats (see full review at DecentFilms.com), it’s worth catching if you’re interested.

Caveat Spectator: Greater: Football roughness; some language; some thematic elements, including alcoholism and religious questioning. Sully: Disaster imagery; some cursing and crude language. Hillsong: Let Hope Rise: Fleeting discussion of sexual abuse of children; images of abject poverty; fleeting medical images involving an infant. All fine for teens and up.