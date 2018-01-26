Gov. Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback Twitter)

Gov. Brownback Confirmed as International Religious-Freedom Ambassador

Kansas public official was finally confirmed for ambassador-at-large post.

Christine Rousselle/CNA/EWTN News

WASHINGTON — Republican Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback was narrowly confirmed as the ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom Thursday. The Senate voted 49-49, along party lines, and the tie was broken by Vice President Mike Pence.

On Twitter, Brownback tweeted his appreciation to President Donald Trump, Pence and everyone in the Senate who voted to confirm him. He said he was “looking forward” to his new role and that he will work “hard for the American people and religious freedom around the world.”

Thank you to @POTUS, @VP, and all the Senators who supported my nomination. I'm looking forward to starting my new position as Ambassador and working hard for the American people and religious freedom around the world. #ksleg — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) January 24, 2018

Brownback had to wait an unusually long time from when he was first nominated for ambassador-at-large until he was confirmed. He was nominated for the post in July and had to be re-nominated in January after the Senate didn’t vote on whether to confirm him for the role.

The position of ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom was created in 1998. In this position, Brownback will now be the head of the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom. He replaces David Saperstein, who held the post for President Barack Obama’s second term.

Brownback will officially resign as governor of Kansas on Jan. 31 in order to assume his new position.

He is a convert to the Catholic Church who was personally influenced by St. Teresa of Calcutta.