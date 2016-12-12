Publisher's Note | Dec. 23, 2016

Glory to God in the Highest

FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

“Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of a great joy which will come to all the people; for to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:10-11).

On this extraordinary day of God’s immeasurable gift to humanity, I wish you, dear readers, a very merry Christmas. All of mankind’s aspirations are realized on this day — and we should gratefully accept this gift into our lives and proclaim it to the nations.

There is no greater time for us to do this. As we have witnessed, in a little more than a generation, society has pushed Christ away. Innocuous wishes of “Season’s Greetings” have now given way to the more insidious governmental actions to rename our “freedom of religion” right in the Constitution to the much more limited “freedom of worship.”

But we know better. So on this Christmas Day, continuing through the octave and throughout the Christmas season, let us unabashedly welcome Christ into our homes, hearts and lives. Let us reflect him to an increasingly antagonistic culture that tries to fill the void of Godlessness with shallow pursuits. We know the Truth. His name is Jesus Christ. And he is here. That is truly good news of great joy!

God bless you!