(EWTN)

Get a Read on Lent

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

One of the most effective means for me to better focus on my Lenten commitments is to carve out time to read.

Spiritual reading often falls by the wayside in our technology-driven culture, which, instead of providing us with more time for personal enrichment, often ensnares us in it.

The Church encourages us to be aware of the daily Scripture readings at all times. Lent is an opportune time to focus on the Gospel reading of the day. Read it after your Morning Offering in order to be unified with the universal Church — and to be inspired for the day ahead.

There are also many devotional books that bring us deeper into communion with Christ. Two of the newer books that I recommend are The Contemplative Rosary With St. John Paul II and St. Teresa of Avila and Father William Casey’s very practical work Making a Holy Lent, both proudly provided by EWTN Publishing.

This Lent, in addition to our favorite spiritual devotions, let us build in the time to read works that draw us closer to Our Lord. It surely will be time well-spent.

God bless you!