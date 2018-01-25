FRANKFURT, Germany — A German bishop’s proposal that the Catholic Church could provide blessing ceremonies for gay couples, as well as divorced-and-civilly-remarried couples, gained support at a Church conference in Frankfurt this weekend.
Earlier this month, Bishop Franz-Josef Bode suggested that the Church develop a ceremony for blessing same-sex unions during an interview with Neue Osnabrucker Zeitung.
“We need to think about how we can differentiate a relationship between two same-sex people,” said the bishop, who is deputy chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference: “Is not there so much that is positive, good and right that we have to be fairer?”
The bishop said that same-sex unions are a reality in the country. “We must therefore ask ourselves how we meet those who enter into this relationship and who are also partly involved in the Church,” he said.
“How do we accompany them pastorally and liturgically? How do we live up to them?”
On Jan. 20, Father Johannes Zu Eltz, the city dean of the Catholic Church in Frankfurt and a senior official in the Diocese of Limburg, said that the Church should consider “theologically founded blessing ceremonies” for couples who do not meet the requirements for marriage in the Church.
The suggestion was made during the “Frankfurt City Church Forum II,” attended by 170 Church leaders. Such forums are used to discuss reforms that can be made within the local Church.
The proposed blessings would be for same-sex couples “as well as [divorced and] civilly remarried people as well as people who, in their own estimation, do not consider themselves sufficiently worthy of the marriage sacrament,” according to Katholisch.de, the official website of the German Catholic bishops.
Couples seeking such a blessing would need to meet certain criteria, according to the priest’s proposal, such as “a state marriage in the registry office.” This would include same-sex couples, since Germany legalized same-sex “marriage” last year.
The ceremonies would also be made “different” than the marriage liturgy, the priest added, omitting things such as the exchanges of rings or vows, in order to avoid confusion with the marriage sacrament.
Rather, Father Zu Eltz said the proposed blessing ceremonies would be done “in respect of a binding partnership,” asking God’s blessing “for a successful future of something that already exists,” according to a report from the Diocese of Limburg.
The priest added that these blessings would fulfill a “primitive human need for ‘salvation, protection, happiness and fulfillment of his life’ linked to the request for God’s blessing.”
According to the bishops’ website, Bishop Felix Glenn of Münster forbade a “planned blessing for a homosexual couple” last year, in order to avoid confusion.
The Catholic Church teaches that marriage is the lifelong union of a man and a woman.
Regarding those with same-sex attraction, the Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “The number of men and women who have deep-seated homosexual tendencies is not negligible. This inclination, which is objectively disordered, constitutes for most of them a trial. They must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided. These persons are called to fulfill God’s will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite to the sacrifice of the Lord’s cross the difficulties they may encounter from their condition. Homosexual persons are called to chastity. By the virtues of self-mastery that teach them inner freedom, at times by the support of disinterested friendship, by prayer and sacramental grace, they can and should gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection” (2358-2359).
This recent proposal is not the first time that German clergy have suggested the Church bless same-sex unions or couples in irregular situations. In 2015, ahead of the Synod on the Family, Bishop Bode told German news agency KNA that while he understood that the Church could not consider these unions as marriages, the Church should consider the strengths as well as the weaknesses of such unions and perhaps provide a private blessing.
Bishop Bode was one of three German bishops elected by the German Church to attend the Synod on the Family in October 2015.
Following the publication of the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia, Bishop Bode and other German prelates have been outspoken in their desire for the Church to change its practices regarding same-sex couples as well as divorced-and-remarried couples.
It is so weird to me that bishops don’t get excommunicated on the regular.
“The bishop said that same-sex unions are a reality in the country. “
**********
Well, if Germany’s anything like Canada or the US, polygamous unions are a reality, too. Does the bishop have a special blessing for those also?
Hey, why not. The Church says that divorced and civilly “remarried” couples are just fine to stay together and receive Communion as long as they do not engage in sex. Why should homosexual couples be any different? What proof is there that they are engaging in immoral sexual activities?
.
Uh, Rome, now that you’ve reduced marriage and adultery to sexual activity (by allowing divorced/civilly “remarried” couple to stay together and be Catholics in good standing if they abstain from sex) you’ve got a problem. A big one.
.
Ch. 8 of “Amoris Laetitia” (AL) calls for a ‘gradualness in pastoral care’ and for integrating people in ‘irregular situations’ into the “liturgical, pastoral, educational framework”, so long as it doesn’t cause scandal. In these difficult cases, people may very well be “living in God’s grace”. Speaking of these “complicated situations”, AL says, “They may not always encounter in them a confirmation of their own ideas or desires, but they will surely receive some light to help better understand their situation and discover a path to personal growth.” “It is a matter of reaching out to everyone, of needing to help each person find his or her proper way of participating in the ecclesial community…No one can be condemned for ever, because that is not the logic of the Gospel! ...not speaking only of the divorced and remarried, but of everyone, in whatever situation they find themselves. Naturally, if someone flaunts an objective sin as if it were part of the Christian ideal…this is a case of something which separates from the community”. From Ch. 6 of AL, section 251: “In discussing the dignity and mission of the family, the Synod Fathers observed that, ‘as for proposals to place unions between homosexual persons on the same level as marriage, there are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family.’” The question then is as follows: Do the “blessing ceremonies for gay couples” indicate an endorsement of such a union and will it cause scandal? If so, according to AL, it is wrong.
It’s unclear to me why they need a blessing for something that is against Church teaching. Do they want a special ceremony now before the whole congregation so that a sin can somehow become sacramentalized?
Let them have their blessing during mass like everyone else gets.
Maybe the Church could develop a ceremony to bless prostitutes in the Netherlands since prostitution is legal there and they feel so bad the Church is so “judgmental” on prostitution. Perhaps a blessing for those in group marriages (we won’t call them marriages so people don’t think they are the same as marriages) might be a way of people living in mortal sin to feel better about losing their souls while they are here on earth. In fact, why don’t we get rid of the Bible so nobody feels bad about anything so we can all go to you no where without anyone judging us? The Lord must have tremendous patience.
The intention of the German Bishops to rationalize in order to recognize their version of same sex unions(I cannot come to call this a “marriage”)and acceptance of remarrieds to receive Communion is scandal. In what way is the Catechism’s clear teaching on the sensitivity of homosexual lifestyle not acceptable? The Catholic Church is the only bastion against illicit moral behaviours which this very sexually deviant world demands. The Church exists to save souls. How are souls in Germany to be saved when some of its hierarchy want to distort Universal Church teachings, twist the true Biblical teachings in order to appease the homosexual and remarried. German Bishops, stop dancing to the chorus of immorality, have the courage to unite and defend what the Church has always taught! Christ will hold you individually accountable for perverting His teachings on these matters. Rather give counsel towards saving souls, to abide by the Church’s moral teachings. Or are you determined to contribute to a serious Catholic Church schism? To my mind this will spell big disaster and chaos.
Seems like the bishop has things reversed. He is supposed to be providing the moral leadership; the populace is not in the business of providing moral demands. Believe I detect the odor of Sulphur in the German church.
“We need to think about how we can differentiate a relationship between two same-sex people,” said the bishop, who is deputy chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference: “Is not there so much that is positive, good and right” - this is a Catholic bishop saying this!!!
What is holding back the hand of God? It is not going to be pretty.
thank you pope Francis.
When I said this would happen, Francis fans said never. I told you so.
When I said that they really don’t care as long as you don’t call it marriage, Francis fan rolled their eyes and called me names. I told you so.
We will soon be right up to date with the rest of the world, Thanks to the pope we will have Catholic divorce and Catholic gay marriage and probably even Catholic contraception.
“How do we accompany them pastorally and liturgically? How do we live up to them?”
I have to adamantly disagree. The question should be “How does a same sex marriage live up to God?” Their lives are in disagreement with the church liturgy and we are supposed to accompany them? Is this in the hope that they will change? Or is it such a liberal philosophy to just accept everything? Do we bless abortion next?? Good grief. Do people really want to accept this ludicracy?
“Bishop Bode was one of three German bishops elected by the German Church to attend the Synod on the Family in October 2015.”
Bishop Bode’s views on the family are obviously skewed. Surely this was known when he was chosen. Why, then, was he chosen to attend a synod on the family? Was it in fact to promote an entirely new understanding the word, “family?” Of course it was. “Family,” needs no new definition, however; we only need a renewed commitment in this—and every other area of our lives—to fully love and be committed to God and all that HE says is good.
May the Lord help us all.
What this bishop and this priest are proposing is HERESI! You cannot bless MORTAL SIN! They want to send these people to hell with a blessing? Shameful, disgraceful and ANTI-CATHOLIC! All this garbage is now finding a voice after AL. ENOUGH! This sounds more like Satan’s church not the Holy Catholic Church, the Immaculate Bride of Christ!
I bring this thought up just for discussion. At one point in the article it quotes from the Catechism of the Catholic Church that “homosexual persons are called to chastity”(2359). In providing a “blessing” of same-sex (and divorced and civilly remarried) couples could there be an inference of condoning ongoing sexual behavior?
Couples may not consider themselves worthy of the sacrament of communion, but they continue to live an unchaste life?
Just some questions that came to me from reading the article.
I would like to know who appointed these men bishops who supposedly speak with authority?
This is what happens when a door opens through discussions on Amoris Laetitia. It is open season for interpretation and misinterpretation, the later being more prevalent and I’m not even sure I understand this apostolic exhortation. But in the end I to go with the catechism. At least I can be assured it was written with the guidance of the Holy Spirit.
The anti-Gospel
This is the FRANCIS EFFECT.