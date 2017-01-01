Publisher's Note | Jul. 7, 2017

Faith Rewarded

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

As I often say in this space, we at the Register are grateful for your prayerful support, which allows us to present you with the most comprehensive picture of the news of the world seen through the lens of the Church.

This past year — a year rife with acrimony over the presidential election, the continuing campaigns against marriage and the family, and religious persecution at home and abroad — was a challenging one. But the Register staff proved to be up to the challenge.

Their hard work and dedication were rewarded at the Catholic Press Association’s annual convention last month in Quebec City, when the Register won the “Newspaper of the Year” award. It was one of four first-place awards and 10 that the Register earned overall.

The team won first place for best front page, and familiar names Peter Jesserer Smith and Deacon Steven D. Greydanus won for their news and feature writing. Our special Mother Angelica memorial issue also won two Catholic Press Association awards.

In the end, we are not preoccupied with awards, because we know that the true impact of our work is measured in how well we help others to grow in their faith and love of the Church. But it’s always very gratifying to have hard work acknowledged by peers in the industry. Thank you for your faithful readership and continued prayers.

God bless you!