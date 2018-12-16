(EWTN photo)

EWTN’s Seven-Year Battle Against Contraceptive Mandate Is Over

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

EWTN received an early Christmas present late last month. Prayers and perseverance paid off, as a federal appeals court granted us permanent relief from the Obama administration’s contraception-abortion mandate.

No matter what party runs the government, EWTN will not likely have to worry that it will be forced to provide health care with elements that violate our God-given rights, values and commitment to living the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Many of you have been a part of the EWTN family since Mother Angelica launched the fledgling network out of her monastery garage on the Solemnity of the Assumption in 1981. And many more of you have supported us in the last seven years, as the network has sought to overturn unjust legislation, foisted not only on EWTN, but on the Little Sisters of the Poor, Catholic universities and other Catholic apostolates that seek to maintain their religious liberty.

So, as we prepare to welcome Jesus Christ into our hearts and homes, and meditate on his coming at the end of time, I want to again express my gratitude for your incredible support throughout this seven-year ordeal and beyond. We are privileged to have you standing with us, and we wish you and your family a Christmas filled with blessings.

Merry Christmas!