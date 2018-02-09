Michael Warsaw, center, was honored with the ‘Bowie Kuhn Special Award for Evangelization’ by Legatus. (EWTN photo)

EWTN CEO Michael Warsaw Receives Evangelization Award From Legatus

Catholic business leaders’ organization recognizes Register publisher for his good work.

CNA/EWTN News

ORLANDO, Fla. — Recognized for evangelization through Catholic media, EWTN Chairman and CEO Michael Warsaw received the “Bowie Kuhn Special Award for Evangelization” during the recent 2018 Legatus Summit in Orlando, Florida.

“All of us as Catholics, and particularly those of us in Catholic media, have a responsibility to reach out to the peripheries of society and to address the needs of people who are living in spiritual poverty,” Warsaw said during his acceptance speech, according to an EWTN press release.

“Sometimes, that means reaching out and serving people somewhere across the globe, but more often than not, it’s about reaching out to our neighbors next door or down the street who are living in the depths of spiritual poverty and sharing with them the beauty, truth and goodness of the faith,” Warsaw added.

The Legatus Summit was held Jan. 25-27 in Orlando. The conference included speakers Ryan Anderson and Scott Hahn. It was sponsored by Legatus, a membership organizations for Catholic business leaders, which champions the motto, “Ambassadors for Christ in the marketplace.”

The award was presented to Warsaw by Tom Monaghan, Legatus chairman and founder of Domino’s Pizza, and Jack McAleer, a member of EWTN’s board of governors and Legatus secretary.

Past recipients of the award include Curtis Martin, founder of the Catholic campus ministry Fellowship of Catholic University Students; Tim Busch, attorney and philanthropist; Thomas Peterson, president and founder of Catholics Come Home; and Luisa Kuhn, wife of the late baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn.

EWTN Global Catholic Network is the largest media network in the world, with 11 television channels on broadcast in multiple different languages, reaching more than 275 million households in more than 145 countries. EWTN platforms also include radio, news services and a publishing division. EWTN’s electronic and print news services include Catholic News Agency, the National Catholic Register newspaper and several global news wire services, as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.