Hollywood Eucharistic procession proceeded through the streets of Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of Hollywood Beloved.)

Eucharistic Procession for Hollywood Homeless Draws Hundreds

The event was organized by the Beloved Movement, a forum that promotes discipleship and spiritual community.

Catholic News Agency

LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of Catholics processed through Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in a special Eucharistic procession for the poor this month.

An estimated 700 people attended the Hollywood Beloved Procession after Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church on Nov. 17.

As part of the event, volunteers on the walk sat and listened to some of the city’s homeless population on the boulevard.

Seminarians from St. John’s Seminary and Queen of the Angels led the procession. It was also attended by members of several religious orders, including the Friars and Sisters of the Poor Jesus and Daughters of St. Paul.

The procession concluded in the church parking lot with adoration, praise and worship, and silent prayer.

The Beloved Movement website says the procession seeks to remind people of the common dignity between those on the streets and those who are not. Since Christ bore the weaknesses of mankind, it says, there is no need to be afraid of each other.

“Jesus shared our weaknesses, wounds and limitations so that we wouldn’t need to be afraid of them, in ourselves or in others,” the website reads.

The Beloved Movement partners with various organizations to foster relationships between homeless people and non-homeless people in Los Angeles. Father Spencer Lewrenz, one of the primary organizers of the event, said those in poverty need more than just resources.

“There are more and more resources,” he told America magazine when he was a seminarian in 2017. “And it isn’t helping.”

“My experience is there’s a lot of bitterness and despair among the homeless population because they feel like nobody cares,” he said. “If I can recognize where I feel a little homeless for whatever reason inside myself, then it kind of helps me be able to talk to that person.”