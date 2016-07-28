(Shutterstock)

Nation | Nov. 6, 2016

Election 2016 Catholic Voter Checklist

Advice for knowing the issues and the candidates and forming your conscience properly ahead of voting.

The Editors

With Election Day just days away, it is time for all Catholics to know the issues and the candidates, form their consciences properly and then vote. Here is a “Catholic Voter Checklist” for preparing to take part in this year’s election:

Know the Issues That Matter.

As Catholics, we have an obligation to know and understand the issues that are most critical to the country, and that means starting with the most important: defending the dignity and sacredness of the human person from conception to natural death. This includes working to end the deaths of more than 1 million children a year through abortion and preventing the spread of physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia.

Other issues for Catholics include:

The redefinition of marriage.

The persecution of Christians and religious minorities throughout the world.

The redefinition of religious freedom.

A broken immigration system and the global refugee crisis.

The challenges caused to the environment by wasteful consumption and secular materialism.

An economy that promotes the genuine common good and the dignity of workers and their families.

The pernicious spread of war, human trafficking, arms dealing and terror.

Know Where the Candidates and Their Parties Stand on the Issues.

Read the platforms of both parties and know the policy positions of the major candidates. Consider, as well, the background, temperament and personal records of all candidates for elected office. Study, too, the state initiatives that might directly promote the “culture of death” or work against the common good.

Know the Church’s Teachings on the Key Issues.

Catholics have the moral responsibility “to hear, receive and act upon the Church’s teaching in the lifelong task of forming his or her own conscience. … With this foundation, Catholics are better able to evaluate policy positions, party platforms and candidates’ promises and actions in light of the Gospel and the moral and social teaching of the Church in order to help build a better world” (USCCB, “Faithful Citizenship,” 5).

Form Your Conscience Properly.

“In the formation of conscience, the word of God is the light for our path, we must assimilate it in faith and prayer and put it into practice. We must also examine our conscience before the Lord’s cross. We are assisted by the gifts of the Holy Spirit, aided by the witness or advice of others and guided by the authoritative teaching of the Church” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1785).

Pray!

“The struggles that we face as a nation and as a global community cannot be addressed solely by choosing the ‘best candidate’ for political office. No, in addition to forming our consciences, we must fast and pray, asking our loving and gracious God to give us the ability to effectively proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ through our daily witness to our faith and its teachings. Let us all take to heart the urgency of our vocation to live in the service to others through the grace of Christ and ask humbly in prayer for an outpouring of the grace of the Holy Spirit on the United States of America” (USCCB, “Faithful Citizenship,” Introductory Note).

Vote!

“It is necessary that all participate, each according to his position and role, in promoting the common good. This obligation is inherent in the dignity of the human person. ... As far as possible, citizens should take an active part in public life” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1913-1915).

