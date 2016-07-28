With Election Day just days away, it is time for all Catholics to know the issues and the candidates, form their consciences properly and then vote. Here is a “Catholic Voter Checklist” for preparing to take part in this year’s election:
Know the Issues That Matter.
As Catholics, we have an obligation to know and understand the issues that are most critical to the country, and that means starting with the most important: defending the dignity and sacredness of the human person from conception to natural death. This includes working to end the deaths of more than 1 million children a year through abortion and preventing the spread of physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia.
Other issues for Catholics include:
- The redefinition of marriage.
- The persecution of Christians and religious minorities throughout the world.
- The redefinition of religious freedom.
- A broken immigration system and the global refugee crisis.
- The challenges caused to the environment by wasteful consumption and secular materialism.
- An economy that promotes the genuine common good and the dignity of workers and their families.
- The pernicious spread of war, human trafficking, arms dealing and terror.
Know Where the Candidates and Their Parties Stand on the Issues.
Read the platforms of both parties and know the policy positions of the major candidates. Consider, as well, the background, temperament and personal records of all candidates for elected office. Study, too, the state initiatives that might directly promote the “culture of death” or work against the common good.
Know the Church’s Teachings on the Key Issues.
Catholics have the moral responsibility “to hear, receive and act upon the Church’s teaching in the lifelong task of forming his or her own conscience. … With this foundation, Catholics are better able to evaluate policy positions, party platforms and candidates’ promises and actions in light of the Gospel and the moral and social teaching of the Church in order to help build a better world” (USCCB, “Faithful Citizenship,” 5).
Form Your Conscience Properly.
“In the formation of conscience, the word of God is the light for our path, we must assimilate it in faith and prayer and put it into practice. We must also examine our conscience before the Lord’s cross. We are assisted by the gifts of the Holy Spirit, aided by the witness or advice of others and guided by the authoritative teaching of the Church” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1785).
Pray!
“The struggles that we face as a nation and as a global community cannot be addressed solely by choosing the ‘best candidate’ for political office. No, in addition to forming our consciences, we must fast and pray, asking our loving and gracious God to give us the ability to effectively proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ through our daily witness to our faith and its teachings. Let us all take to heart the urgency of our vocation to live in the service to others through the grace of Christ and ask humbly in prayer for an outpouring of the grace of the Holy Spirit on the United States of America” (USCCB, “Faithful Citizenship,” Introductory Note).
Vote!
“It is necessary that all participate, each according to his position and role, in promoting the common good. This obligation is inherent in the dignity of the human person. ... As far as possible, citizens should take an active part in public life” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1913-1915).
Matthew Bunson’s recent article in this Register: “Election 2016: The Candidates, The Issues, and Church Teaching includes a .pdf link comparing the Presidential candidates”.
And, regarding the life issue, this link shows how extreme Hillary Clinton is in her support for abortion.
http://www.lifenews.com/2016/07/28/differences-between-donald-trump-and-hillary-clinton-on-abortion-are-actually-huge/
When this very polarizing election is over we will have to find a way for people of good will to work together and find common ground to forge solutions. In this context, I found a recent article by Ross Douthat in the NY times very useful. The title is “An Election is not a Suicide Mission” which can be found here. http://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/02/opinion/campaign-stops/from-roe-to-trump.html
Those who are confused, troubled or in doubt, Please listen to the Shepherds. This is best for such people.
To the National Catholic Register:
Thank you for this clarity on pro-life voting:
That is why I will vote for Trump.
RE: Election 2016 Catholic Voter Checklist
It is a shame that you do not sort things by the level of their teaching.
It should be sorted by:
grave intrinsic evils (abortion, support of homosexual marriage and the grave scandal it causes, euthanasia)
serious evils (unrepented sins of a candidate if alleged true, scandal)
prudential judgement (national security, immigration, charity for the poor via national government means, etc)
Next time you have a guide, please sort them by their seriousness (grave, serious sins) and certainty of church teaching.
* Reason alone (certain).
* Example: Abortion is not a matter of faith, but reason alone. (B16)
* Dogma (certain, but few political items in this category if any)
* Authoritative doctrine / Definitive doctrine
* Church teaching on socialism can be found in various encyclicals.
* Matters of church discipline
* Can priests be married?
Please Pray
Under “Know the Issues that Matter” above, two terrible issues, abortion and euthanasia, are pointed out correctly as moral issues that must be opposed. Our Pope Francis has also pointed out that the death penalty is also a “Right to Life issue” that must be opposed. Please keep the Holy Fathers words in mind as you vote.
This is really shamefully weak and muddled. How can you list voting issues but omit their rankings and avoid identifying the most important ones? How can you completely ignore mentioning the single most important voting factor that super-cedes all others? A candidate’s stated position with regards to intrinsic evilness and the fact that no Catholic in good conscience can ever vote in favor of an intrinsic evil? So why no naming of the intrinsic evils, where each candidate stands, and where each political party stands?
abortion is murder
One other checklist item: The US Catholic Church must NOT comply with all unjust laws passed by the Congress which includes the Obamacare contraceptive mandate & the Johnson Amendment & face with moral courage the legal penalties of non-compliance, eg, loss of tax exempt status & payment of penalties.
Today’s 1st Reading about the seven brothers & their mother who willingly DID NOT COMPLY with the unjust law of the king in the face of horrific toture & death should shame the US Catholic Church leaders who continue to comply with the Johnson Amendment so as not to lose their tax exempt status. Some Christians in the MidEast willingly give up their lives for their faith, whereas our US Catholic Church leaders willingly give up their moral duty to name politicians who promote intrinsic evil like abortion & gay marriage to keep their tax exemption.