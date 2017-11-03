The most recent rebuke — thoughtfully expressed and respectfully made — to the exercise of the magisterium by Pope Francis came from the highly respected Capuchin Father Thomas Weinandy, who served from 2005 to 2013 as the executive director of the American bishops’ Committee on Doctrine.
So respected is he that Pope Francis appointed him to the International Theological Commission (ITC), the principal advisory body to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in 2014.
Father Weinandy’s letter to Pope Francis, dated July 31 and made public Nov. 1, rebukes the Holy Father for fostering “chronic confusion” through “ambiguous” teaching, asserting that he “censor[s] and even mock[s]” those who uphold traditional teaching and that he tolerates teaching contrary to the doctrine of the faith. Father Weinandy’s letter is clear and blunt: The Holy Father’s “calumny” of those who follow Church Tradition is “alien to the nature of the Petrine ministry,” which exists “to dispel error, not to foster it.”
Father Weinandy told Crux that he released the letter publicly because “the letter expresses the concerns of many more people than just me, ordinary people who’ve come to me with their questions and apprehensions, and I wanted them to know that I have listened.”
Indeed, there is nothing in Father Weinandy’s letter that journalists do not hear talked about openly among cardinals and bishops, if only off the record.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops asked Father Weinandy to resign as a consultant to its doctrine committee. It remains to be seen whether the Holy Father will allow Father Weinandy to remain on the ITC or will dismiss him from that role, judging that he has nothing further to offer.
Call for Dialogue and Charity
A noteworthy statement from Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the USCCB, was released on the Weinandy letter. It contains not a word of criticism of Father Weinandy, but calls for “dialogue within the Church” and says that “Christian charity needs to be exercised by all those involved.”
The “all” would apparently include the Holy Father himself and those close to him.
Cardinal DiNardo is now the third cardinal, after Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Cardinal Gerhard Müller, to call for authentic dialogue in the Church after public rebukes — one styled a “filial correction” — of the Holy Father.
The implication is clear: The dialogue that Pope Francis often calls for is not actually taking place within the Church.
Indeed, something of a culture of rebuke has taken hold instead.
Cardinal DiNardo quoted St. Ignatius of Loyola on how a “good Christian ought to be more eager to put a good interpretation on a neighbor’s statement than to condemn it.”
Deliberate Pastoral Choice
In that spirit, we might ask what it is that the Holy Father intends to achieve with the culture of rebuke that he has brought to the Church’s life. That it is a deliberate pastoral choice is not in dispute. The question is how the Church should receive it.
Consider only the following major examples of how the Holy Father employs the pastoral strategy of rebuke:
n In an August 2013 interview with Jesuit publications, he chastised some consecrated women as being sterile spiritual “spinsters” and some pastors for being “locked up in small-minded rules.” Later would come the implication that priests make the confessional into a “torture chamber.”
n In his address to the Roman Curia for Christmas 2014, he listed, in detail, 15 spiritual diseases to which those listening to him were prone.
n In a January 2015 airborne news conference, Pope Francis addressed questions of fertility by denouncing a particular woman who was expecting her eighth child, having had seven Caesarian deliveries previously. Pope Francis twice said that, upon meeting her at a Roman parish, he had chastised the woman for being irresponsible. Pope Francis gave enough information that it would be easy for her fellow parishioners to know her identity.
n In the concluding address to the Synod on the Family in October 2015, the Holy Father unleashed a barrage of condemnations upon the cardinals and bishops who did not agree with him, charging them with “a facile repetition of what is obvious or has already been said”; of “burying their heads in the sand”; of “indoctrinating” the Gospel “in dead stones to be hurled at others”; of hiding “behind the Church’s teachings or good intentions, in order to sit in the chair of Moses and judge, sometimes with superiority and superficiality, difficult cases and wounded families”; and of giving into “conspiracy theories and blinkered viewpoints.”
n In 2016 and 2017, the Holy Father has refused to clarify the ambiguities in Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love), all the while permitting his close subordinates to launch ad hominem attacks on those who seek clarification according to the Church’s tradition.
n Last month, a personal letter of Pope Francis to Cardinal Robert Sarah, the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, on liturgical matters was leaked to the press and then ordered to be sent to every bishops’ conference in the world. The content of the letter publicly corrected Cardinal Sarah’s efforts, and the manner appeared to be designed for maximum publicity.
One enthusiastic commentator noted that the maneuver was “unprecedented. … Certainly not since Vatican II have we seen such a public spanking of a high-ranking prelate.”
Moreover, on several occasions Pope Francis has called for open debate and frank and bold speech, in which members of the Church are not afraid to speak up and even contradict the Holy Father himself. Consequently, the culture of rebuke that Pope Francis favors has now spread throughout the Church.
Hence, there are the events of recent weeks, with public rebukes and corrections of the Holy Father himself. The Catholic commentariat, including bishops and priests, has also ratcheted up its rhetorical denunciations to fevered dimensions.
Fevers aside, this is a feature, not a bug, to borrow a phrase from the software world. The Holy Father believes that in the conflict of ideas, and the clash of personalities, the truth can be clarified. It is an idea borrowed from German philosophy, and Pope Francis is particularly attentive to the priorities and methods of the Church in Germany.
Christ Is the Starting Point
The starting point for understanding Pope Francis’ pastoral preference for denunciation and rebuke is the ministry of the Lord himself. Jesus rebuked, often in vigorous language, many of his listeners. He instructed his disciples to “shake the dust” off their feet against those who would not listen to them.
In the recent life of the Church, those modes of pastoral action have almost entirely disappeared.
It is very difficult to imagine a bishop addressing his priests in the way that the Holy Father has addressed bishops. A parish priest would never point out to the media a particular woman as “irresponsible” in her childbearing decisions. Yet would Jesus do it?
Pope Francis evidently thinks so, that the Church has to recover the denunciations that we find in Jesus’ preaching and teaching.
That is not the whole story, of course, for Pope Francis has spoken about the “tenderness” that marks the Christian and how “harsh language” has no place in the mind and heart and mouth of a pastor.
It is a difficult balance, to be sure. Pope Francis’ daily homilies are laced with harsh language, as he interprets the words of Holy Scripture. He delivers frequent judgments on whole categories of people he finds lacking.
The Holy Father is evidently trying to present a fuller model of Jesus the Good Shepherd, who both carries the sheep and employs the crook and staff to keep them in line.
The culture of rebuke cannot be the only mode of ecclesial discourse, even as we give it greater prominence following the Holy Father’s lead.
It needs to be complemented with dialogue in truth and charity; in the household of faith, the rebukes themselves are to be made in charity.
That is the current challenge and why Cardinal DiNardo invited reflection upon dialogue in the Church after the Father Weinandy letter. Whether it will come remains to be seen.
Father Raymond J. de Souza is the editor in chief of
Convivium magazine.
When the reasonable and charitable counsel of faithful, intelligent Catholics is ignored, one wonders just what it will take for the Holy Father to adjust his approach.
Given the many thoughtful corrections and requests for clarifications, might we expect a better response from Pope Francis and those who should know and act better?
Because they should have learned from recent history the deadly effects that the religion of relativism has done to the faith of Catholics, those—including the Holy Father—who wish upon the Church a return to the worst aspects of the 1970s are more blind than those in the 1970s who, out of false pride and ignorance, appropriated the pulpit and foisted upon Catholics their confused notions about the Second Vatican Council.
I hope Pope Francis’ pontificate ends soon.
The Holy Spirit is in charge. We must trust that, in the face of the current confusion.
Your comments on archbishop DiNardo seem to let him off the hook in the firing of this humble and holy theologian.
Archbishop DiNardo could have stopped this insanity at any point in time. Archbishop DiNardo is part of this politically Correct culture within the catholic church.
Bet on it.
Christ told Pilate that He “came to bring the truth” not dialog. “Deliberate ambiguity” has been well addressed centuries ago by Pius VI in auctorem fidei as that which “allows for error” and a prediction that such will infest God’s Holy Church from time to time.
Let’s not make the unacceptable error of diluting truth by watering it down with mere dialog.
Let’s never ignore the fact that “dialog” is also that tool of the diabolical which occurred in the Garden of Eden.
Fr. de Souza has written one of the best rebuttals to the USCCB and Bergoglio that I have seen. This culture of rebuke started in earnest in February of 2015 when Fr. Rosica threatened blogger Vox Cantoris with a lawsuit. Now we all know blogs are made for blogging, but Fr. Rosica had neither the inclination or the intelligence to engage Vox, he just wanted to be a Bully-Boy, a phrase I have recently seen used in reference to those opposed to Fr. Weinandy. It seems completely reasonably that after Fr. Weinandy’s letter the USCCB should have realized that they had the perfect person to advise the Bishops about how Bergoglio appeared to a large number of Catholics.
One doesn’t have free speech (without consequences)as a member of our Armed Forces, neither does a member of the court when addressing a judge, nor an employee speaking to his boss. The USCCB in firing Fr. Weinandy has fallen in line behind the Archbishop of Granada in firing Professor Josef Seifert, both of which were following the actions of Bergoglio who has chastised, denounced, condemned, and replaced those who he opposed.
Some might argue that this entire pontificate is a “torture chamber.”
It seems the previous pope was being heavied from behind the scenes
and his health was such that he had no choice but to resign.
It seems the present pope is more inclined to go along with the
‘thin edge of the wedge’ changes eminating from infiltrtors and
the infiltrated representing the soul destroying secular culture.
Before becoming pope, the previous pope had a major part in
composing the Catechism of the Catholic Church which became
a universal acceptance by the faithful before the present pope
was elected and it still is universally accepted.
We still have that catechism and it is the yardstick of the
faith and of morality. The content of the Catechism is what the
present pope has to protect, and the gospel messages that
Christ made plain, are the standard to be accepted.
Because the faith and morality are unchangeable, is why the pope
is infallible but only when standing up for them.
If any pope introduces a culture of rebuke for anyone who disagrees
that parts of unchangable faith and morality are infallible,
then such a pope is well and truly off base and is thus
not infallible at all.
Cardinals in high places in the Church who have spoken out,
would not have spoken out unless they felt they have a mission
from God to speak out. On judgment day, they do not want to stand
before the Lord who would ask them why they didn’t speak out.
After all, Cardinals elect the pope and those who speak out would
have had some chance of being elected pope themselves.
It seems they may have been more faithful however these things are
not able to be accessed until further down the line - as now.
It is fortunate though that they have spoken out as it is the
obligation of the pope to uphold the 2,000 year tradition of
unchangable faith and morals and not rebuke those who say something
about him obviously not desiring to defend important aspects.
History shows and the data support that the “age of rebuke” might well be applied to the papacies of Francis’s two immediate predecessors. Maybe we can learn from all this—that assent and dissent both have roles, and that each must be respected. Many Catholic theologians, clergy, and laity rebuked formally by JPII and Benedict would love to be retroactively “un-rebuked” now that thoughtful folks like Fr. deSouza call us to respectful and non-rebuking dialogue and actions.
We can’t be for or against rebukes based solely on our concurrence with the issues at hand or with the pope doing the rebuking. Alas, if you are a reader of both the National Catholic Register and the National Catholic Reporter, you know that is exactly what has been going on. On the Right. On the Left.
How shocking—the need for correction and rebuke—all because so many of our Catholic top leaders have strayed from Christ!! Shame on them all! What does Canon Law say—and what can be done to correct bad Church leaders, by use of Canon Law?? With the bad clerics being forced to accept the cosequences of sin, and obey their own Canon Law?? The Catholic Church naively abandoned CHURCH DISCIPLINE, at the close of the Council—and has paid a high price, as a result! Very ignorant! All who follow Christ, must happily submit to His moral and religious discipline!! Otherwise, NO SALVATION!! You cannot LIVE A LIE—- to God!! King Henry VIII tried to live a lie, with his famous rebelliion against the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony. His Chancellor, and right-hand-man, second-in-command in the Kingdom—- St. Thomas More—- opposed him, stood up for Christ—- and became a Saint! And King Henry probably ended up in you-know-where! One lost his head, and went to Heaven—and the other lost his soul, and went to—a VERY HOT PLACE!!
The following is the full statement. Where it is lacking is in not making a non-movable stand concerning the truths the Church has always taught, as are in Father Weinandy’s letter to Pope Francis.
Apparent within the statement are direct criticisms at Fr. Weinandy’s letter, including negating the Christian charity in the letter, seeming to deny Fr. Weinandy’s “...honest and humble…” statement made in the letter, that Fr. Weinandy neglected to put “...a good interpretation on a neighbor’s statement rather than to condemn it…”, and that… ...“This presupposition should be afforded all the more to the teaching of Our Holy Father….”
Cardinal finishes with: “...As Pastors and Teachers of the Faith, therefore, let me assert that we always stand in strong unity with and loyalty to the Holy Father, Pope Francis, who “is the perpetual and visible source and foundation of the unity both of the bishops and of the whole company of the faithful.”
So, why did the USCCB ask/tell Father Weinandy to resign? Perhaps the stark truth lit up the room too much?
Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, has issued the following statement on the nature of dialogue within the Church today.
Full statement: “The departure today of Fr. Thomas Weinandy, O.F.M., Cap., as a consultant to the Committee on Doctrine and the publication of his letter to Pope Francis gives us an opportunity to reflect on the nature of dialogue within the Church. Throughout the history of the Church, ministers, theologians and the laity all have debated and have held personal opinions on a variety of theological and pastoral issues. In more recent times, these debates have made their way into the popular press. That is to be expected and is often good. However, these reports are often expressed in terms of opposition, as political – conservative vs. liberal, left vs. right, pre-Vatican II vs Vatican II. These distinctions are not always very helpful.
Christian charity needs to be exercised by all involved. In saying this, we all must acknowledge that legitimate differences exist, and that it is the work of the Church, the entire body of Christ, to work towards an ever-growing understanding of God’s truth.
As Bishops, we recognize the need for honest and humble discussions around theological and pastoral issues. We must always keep in mind St. Ignatius of Loyola’s “presupposition” to his Spiritual Exercises: “…that it should be presumed that every good Christian ought to be more eager to put a good interpretation on a neighbor’s statement than to condemn it.” This presupposition should be afforded all the more to the teaching of Our Holy Father.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is a collegial body of bishops working towards that goal. As Pastors and Teachers of the Faith, therefore, let me assert that we always stand in strong unity with and loyalty to the Holy Father, Pope Francis, who “is the perpetual and visible source and foundation of the unity both of the bishops and of the whole company of the faithful”
God bless, C-Marie
Those with a little bit of historical memory will recall that first Paul VI, then John Paul II (and Cardinal Ratzinger with him) made the necessary corrections when the liberal interpretation of the Council which had become widespread if not dominant, without rejecting the Council’s actual message. Benedict XVI also made generous gestures towards those of Traditionalist sentiments. Now the pendulum has swung and Pope Francis has had to remind us that the conservative take on Church history and on doctrine can and should also be criticized in certain respects. This should not be dismissed as “culture of rebuke” It is rather wisdom. We should we be thankful that we have a pope who says the needed things with frank and measured words. It is a slander to say that he calls conservatives hypocrites and rigorists. What he has done is to condemn rigorism, rigidity and hypocrisy in terms that might make one think of certain faults on the right side of the spectrum, but not exclusively. But is it not true that we conservatives have become too accustomed used to a way of speaking which bends things way out of shape, equating conservative with true Catholic, and confusing right-wing sentiments with genuine faith and morals? Have we not tried to monopolize the Catholic faith? Did we not have a correction coming? Pope Francis has brought a correction in. It always is going to hurt a little, but let us realize that it is a blessing to hear the truth. Let us analyze what happened with the lady who had so many Caesarean births. I think that she went to the Pope hoping that he would praise her, and instead he told her that she had behaved imprudently, neglecting her health, something that one ought not do, something irresponsible. This might not have been politically correct, but there is an argument that he was being a good and fearless pastor. (And not a liberal ideologue, as the article suggests.) It reminds me of his remarks about “not breeding like rabbits” which if you read the context were well thought out. Pope Francis makes you think, but some do not like to think. The Church does need to dissociate itself from machismo and the idea of children as Catholic cannon fodder, and from forcing people—women—to have more children as in the supposedly good old days. In Europe the right-wingers always lament the fact that “the Moslems are out-breeding us” and if one dares to object to this way of talking as a racist and carnal, some conservatives will snarl at you and doubt your adherence to humanae vitae which supposedly supports their machista and carnal way of thinking about procreation and the gift of children. Humanae vitae is a beautiful and prophetic document. But certain conservatives should ask themselves more carefully about why it hasn’t been received. They are too used to blaming everything on the liberals, and forgetting the complexities of life. Pope Francis has been doing his job, and doing it while under fire. Father Wijnandy has written and published an imprudent and divisive letter which shows signs of a lack of self-control.
Things haven’t changed much, Saint Joan of Arc was burned at the stake because a bishop wanted to dialogue with her, and all she cared about was doing what God directed her to do. Jesus didn’t carry on much of a dialogue with the devil. He just used Scripture to show him his errors, and the devil fled. Now Eve, she had a dialogue with Evil…and you know the rest of the story.
I very much fear that Pope Francis is moving perilously close to the point at which his dereliction of duty could be interpreted as an abandonment of the Petrine office and a self-disqualification from further service in that office. We’ve had many bad popes before. But I don’t think any of them were so bent on deconstructing what they had a duty to uphold. He seems to have a problem discerning where his authority ends and where God’s begins. The longer this goes on, the greater the chance that his papacy will end in unparalleled disaster.
Pope Francis seems to want to transform the Catholic Church as he, Jorge Bergoglio, believes it should be done. The record on this should be clear enough to everyone.
Instead, I have a suggestion for the College of Cardinals: Transform the Catholic Church by voting unanimously to remove Jorge Bergoglio as Pope and install someone else as pope, someone who will follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and the Magisterium the past 2000 years, instead of his own human views based on socialism and communism.
Fr. de Souza commentary here is a fascinating one in the way he pulls in the references to Christ’s public rebukes.
Sadly, and in a different context with a twist, I feel like echoing St. Peter when he asked: “Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life.” John 6:68 Douay-Rheims.
Right now my concerns about potentially jeopardizing my own salvation by embracing the teachings of the current successor to Peter, as Christ’s representative on earth and the one to “whom we shall go”, are profound.
Guiding my family, friends and those who I have yet to meet, to embrace the faith I hold so dear when its leader seems to be so wrong, in so many ways and on so many levels has me deeply disturbed. I still try to pray for Pope Francis daily, and my trust in the three persons of God has not wavered, but I can’t help but to not want someone to grab him by the shoulders and try to shake some sense into the man. And if that means knocking some of his advisors to the ground on the way to doing so, it would be more than worth it, it seems to me it would be a good idea.
This is great, so, beginning with Pope Francis——-all the way DOWN to you and me—-EVERYONE is to be publically corrected by everyone for their sins and failures…..? And what did JESUS say about “Fraternal Correction?”——-“If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother. But if he does not listen to you, take one or two others along with you, that every word may be confirmed by the evidence of two or three witnesses. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the Church, and if he refuses to listen to the Church, let him be as a Gentile and a tax collector…..Then Peter came up and said to him, Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me and I forgive him? As many as seven times? Jesus said to him, “I do not say seven times, but seventy times seven.”....And JESUS ended the Chapter with the parable of the unmerciful servant who had been forgiven by his master and then refused to forgive a fellow servant…
The Popes since Leo XIII have mostly fit into a fairly consistent mode of presenting moral and theological speaking and writing. It might justly be said that Pope Francis is pretty near the opposite end of the spectrum of Pius IX. This is not totally unexpected as this sort of thing tends to run in cycles. While there is a certain amount of confusion and consternation, the Church will survive quite well even if the present pontiff does not “clarity” matters to the satisfaction of some. Be assured that future Popes will have their own commentary and, in the process, will probably refine matters in some areas they feel remain unsettled.
Well it looks like the magisterium is at it again causing unnecessary problems with the faithful. So one must ask themselves, would it not have been easier if PF and everyone else could just address the issues that are causing confusion. Since when was clarity a sin? I have a personal mantra that if someone cannot answer a valid question or through obfuscation or evasion they cannot give an answer, then I will take that to mean they are being deceptive. This church gets more ridiculous every day.
I for one welcome the Register and EWTN going full trad. Loyal to the Holy Father, of course, but full trad.
The bishop of Rome’s notion of mercy and dialogue are fraudulant To the core.
After four years the mask is coming off this pontificate. Mercy is for the political Left and the Catholic Left.
Anyone else, such as the good Father Thomas Weinandy, can go pound sand. Bet on it.
I believe God is at work sorting out the mess inside the Church. Heretics are being exposed for what they truly are. Look at the heat James Martin has been facing lately, and not just from the ultra-conservative fringe. The true believers are finding their voices. We can thank Pope Francis for causing them to wake up. This is exactly what the Church needed. Complacency is being replaced with fire. Fire purifies and purification is painful but necessary for us and our Church. Maybe that is why God allowed Francis to be elected. We can be sure that God will also prevent him from doing any permanent damage to His Church.
Really, De Souza of all people lamenting the culture of rebuke! Might be useful to go through his articles and do a count of all the people he’s made a career of “rebuking”. Also about time for the Register to stop speaking on both sides of its mouth. Either you’re with Pope Francis or against him. Stop putting out double messages.
Fr. de Souza, this is a disingenuous attempt to put a good face on what can only be called rank injustice. You say the pope wants dialogue and delivering rebukes is a way to have it. Yet you admit that dialogue does not exist in the Church. You do not seem to realize that a rebuke is no part of dialogue. It is a rebuke: decision made and judgment delivered. You present Cardinal di Nardo’s call for dialogue as completely benign. Yet he made it as he showed Fr. Weinandy the door. What kind of dialogue is that? I call it hypocrisy.
The Church needs honesty, clarity, and charity. If everyone were intent on teaching Catholicism, we wouldn’t need much dialogue. For 50 years dialogue has been a tool to evade and obfuscate and introduce novelties that do not help the understanding and practice of the Faith. Enough.
Yes, it is time for the bishops to rescue the Church through a Formal Correction or other means to stop the confusion that is weakening our Church.
The faithful practicing Catholics—regular Sunday Mass attendees, daily Mass attendees, who support our parishes generously, who pray the Rosary daily, who follow the catechism—We are THE Catholic Church. And we don’t want cultural Marxism and doctrinal chaos. We want our Church back.
The Holy Father is clearly on a mission of reform. . At eighty, he understands that he may have limited time to complete his mission. Many of us (yes, even some readers of the Register) are thrilled with the direction he’s taking. He may well feel (like President Trump) that under the circumstances, political correctness cannot stand in the way. So be it. Lets pray that the Holy Spirit will continue to guide the Church and its leaders as they work to lead us on God’s path to salvation.
Double speak and ecclesiastical acrobatics.
The American episcopate in symphony with Rome has unveiled itself for what it is, a crew of cowardly left wing witless sycophants unworthy in the most profound sense of their office.
God forgive them. Episcopal atheism, plain and simple.
The sheep have been abandoned.
Not one dime more.
The gig is up.
Most Rev. Weinandy’s letter, made public, is nothing less than disrespect to the Holy Father. See Most Rev. Strynkowski’s (Weinandy’s predecessor) recent letter cogently explaining this. And NCR’s constant coverage of this and similar letters from Cardinal Burke, et. al. is the same. Weinandy rightfully resigned. NCR needs to desist in its campaign. NCR is materially cooperating in grave sin.
So much for his way of doing things, which seem contradictory. The issues underlying these “ways” are whether or not there is actual love and respect for the teachings of the church, and furthermore how are we to understand if we can’t get anything other than contradictory nastiness towards the faithful and sweet nothings for those who have contempt for the teachings of the church? What mental gymnastics.
Then why did Cardinal DiNardo demand his resignation ?
No, I disagree. The Pope is being harsh to those who don’t agree with him. At times he acts in ways that are unbecoming of a pope. He dishes it out but can’t take it. It is very sad and we need to pray for him.
I hope that Pope Francis reads your column. I fully accept the Church’s teaching re. the office and apostolic role of the papacy but I find the man who occupies the ‘chair’ is a tad weak on the dialogue with charity which you recommend.
As I have said before; it is time for the Formal Correction.In the month of the Holy Souls.