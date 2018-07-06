(EWTN)

Continued Excellence

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

All the work we do at the Register, as well as every facet of the EWTN Global Catholic Network, is geared toward spreading the good news of Jesus Christ and his Church.

While our work is firmly rooted in Christ, it’s always heartening to receive positive reinforcement from our peers and our readers. We regularly hear from our readers via email and handwritten letters to the editor. And we hear from our peers at the annual Catholic Media Conference, where this year the Register received 11 awards, including its second-consecutive “National Newspaper of the Year” award. Each of these awards represents our staff’s commitment to our readers — a commitment to deliver the best Catholic news, features and commentary in the face of an ever-intruding secularism and cynicism.

The continued success of the Register, now in its eighth year as part of the EWTN family, is the realization of Mother Angelica’s hopes and prayers from the earliest days that her media apostolate would include a newspaper.

None of this could have been accomplished without your participation, both prayerful and material, in our ongoing mission. Thank you for inspiring us and challenging us every day.

God bless you!