CINCINNATI — A county-run needle exchange program hosted in a Catholic hospital’s parking lot has stopped distributing condoms, following action from Archbishop Dennis Schnurr and the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.
“This matter was addressed and favorably resolved last week, as soon as it came to the attention of the archdiocese,” Mike Schafer, director of the archdiocese’s communication and mission promotion department, told CNA April 9.
“Condom distribution is no longer part of the Hamilton County Public Health Harm Reduction Program, run from their van parked in the Mercy Health — Clermont Hospital parking lot,” he said. “Archbishop Schnurr engaged with Mercy Health leadership on this issue, with the resulting decision being to disallow condom distribution on hospital property.”
The archdiocese was unaware that condom distribution was part of the Hamilton County Public Health Program until the fact was brought to its attention by CNA inquiries, said Schafer.
Mercy Health is not owned or operated by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. Rather, its sponsors include the Sisters of Mercy, the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, and the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor. The system has hospitals in Ohio and Kentucky.
The Mercy Health — Clermont Hospital in Batavia, Ohio, had been hosting in its parking lot a van that was part of a county-run needle exchange program. As part of its harm reduction strategy, the program offered condoms, as well as injection equipment and other health services, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
“After engaging in further discussion with Archbishop Schnurr from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, we have asked the Hamilton County Health Department to discontinue the availability of condoms in the van,” Mercy Health representative Nanette Bentley told CNA April 10. “The Hamilton County Public Health Department needle exchange program van will continue to serve the community, providing needle exchange and access to testing and resources.”
In April 3 comments to CNA, Bentley had described the program as “a harm reduction program aimed at reducing the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV and Hepatitis C.”
“The program includes needle exchange, access to testing and condoms as a holistic approach to harm reduction,” she had said, noting that clients would enter the Hamilton County Public Health property when they entered the van. The van was staffed only by county employees.
Previous news reports on the exchange program noted that condoms were distributed at the Mercy Health location, but not in a similar program hosted at two facilities of the Kentucky-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare system. That health system is sponsored by the Diocese of Covington.
The National Catholic Bioethics Center, which handles inquiries on Catholic bioethics issues, has always argued against condom distribution, Catholic bioethicist John Brehany, the center’s director of institutional relations, told CNA.
“One reason is that Pope Paul VI's 1968 encyclical Humanae Vitae teaches that every sexual act must retain its essential openness to procreation,” he said. In addition, “if someone has a dangerous disease, really, the better ethical action is not to expose someone else to it at all.”
Whoever allowed this condom handout needs to realize his fault and then be removed.
selective ... can you spell hippocrit
The program should not have ended, as it will prevent unwanted pregnancies, HIV/AIDS, and sexually transmitted diseases.
We can disregard Stephen’s post about Archbishop Schnurr ... he’s doing a great job as evidenced by his incredible vocation work: https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2017/12/20/more-men-becoming-catholic-priests-millennials-leading-millennials-grow-ranks-future-catholic-priest/919389001/
The “Sisters of the Humility of Mary” handing out condoms? Seriously, they don’t see a disconnect here?
Good work, ++ Schnurr!
But the work is not over - Nanette Bentley showed by her comments the admin of the Mercy Hospital knew they were distributing condoms, so education or removal of those responsible is required. If they don’t cooperate, contact the heads of their orders to get cooperation. If that doesn’t work, get the Vatican to enforce…
MorganB - give a citation for where Pope Benedict 16 allowed condom use please. He didn’t; and you are spreading disinformation.
Stephen de Vol - even if your claim of 70% of catholics using contraception were true, it doesn’t make it right! It just shows how badly formed in the faith those people are. Pope Paul 6 has been proven correct - contraceptives are killing the western world… repent and seek God.
For those who cannot understand why the distribution of “clean needles” is important to public health and safety: You just don’t understand addiction to opiates. How the compulsion to use exceeds any other human need; the need to eat, sexual needs, the need for a warm place to sleep at night, the need for safety and human dignity. You don’t understand the agony of withdrawal from these drugs. You don’t understand that many of these people started out as medical addicts- -people who were prescribed drugs by their doctors who were mislead by drug companies as to the addictive nature of these drugs. I have friends who have lost loved ones to addiction-descent people. I just came off opiates after major surgery. I can say “there for the grace of God goes me”. Stop your moralizing! Seek instead understanding and compassion.
Most who commented here have no clue regarding drug abuse and recovery. They have much to learn. Just move off the hospital property and continue what you were doing. I suggest they start an NA meeting in their churches. All mouth and no action as always from NCR.
How stupid of Schnurr.
I do appreciate the bishop stepping up in this situation. It is curious, however, that the needle-exchange aspect is mentioned only in passing. If it is a sin to provide condoms in as much as it is facilitating others to sin through contraception, then how much more sinful is it to provide needles. At least with the condoms it is possible that a heterosexual married couple (in which one is HIV/Hep C positive and the other isn’t) could be using it. Still sinful as contraception, but at least understandable. But there’s only one reason these people would be getting needles, and it isn’t to inject insulin. Why is the IV drug use getting a free pass?
To all heretics: Welcome to your Condom Nation.
We all learn as we mature, but for the life of me, I cannot envision who providing free, fresh needles to people using illegal drugs and controlled substances, some who constitutes “a holistic approach to harm reduction”.
If we provide condoms, which is contrary to doctrine, then how can allowing a county funded program enabling people to continue their drug habit, which harms human life, is somehow acceptable activity at a Catholic hospital. Are the doctors in those hospital no longer practicing the “first, do no harm” approach to health care these days?
Seems like a double standard, which is not a Catholic standard.
Thx Archbishop Dennis Schnurr.
Archbishop Schnurr sets the example that his Brother Bishops follow.
Why would anyone think it was ok on Catholic Church property? However, thank you Bishop.
I agree the better ethical approach is to not expose others to HIVAids and other diseases by not having sex at all. Yet it seems sometimes the lesser evil must be considered. We are talking here about unfortunate souls spreading more misery because they are not free to do the ethical thing. And who are also not free enough to commit a Mortal Sin that requires full knowledge and ability to choose.
As for the families being exposed to addicts in the church parking lot; that should be a blessing to families as they see the proper behavior of Christians compassion towards those who are unable to make good choices.taking
President Obama introduces the Affordable Health Care act that did not allow the Little Sisters to opt out of insurance coverage that included contraception. Why that action resulted in a penalty for those who did not opt in to cover contraceptives is a mystery. That order was rescinded. That’s what I call religious liberty although only one way.
There are few people today that consider contraception a problem. In heavily populated areas like Africa the government encourages their use. When Pope Francis tells us not to reproduce like rabbits you have to listen. Pope Benedict VI allowed the distribution of contraceptive in Africa to help stop the spread of AIDs.
I am curious as to where in scripture the banning of contraceptives is spelled out?
How sad that lives will be lost in the name of dogma. Just because it might be “better” for someone infected not to have sex with someone else doesn’t mean they will now refrain from having sex. More likely, they will now have sex without a condom and more people will get sick. A sad, shameful day for Catholics.
One wonders if the hospital adminisstration is even aware of Catholic teaching from Humaae Vitae. In my opinion, many Catholic hospitals are Catholic In Name Only. They like the marketing, fundraising and tax exemption associated with the Catholic connotation, but are unwilling to explore and implement magesterial teaching in their operations.
You might be surprised at how many needle drug users there are in your community. I would suggest that the parishes contact Catholic in Recovery to ramp up a program for their people to seek much-needed Catholic spiritual help, a major component of healing the addicted.
You’ve got to be kidding ... heroin addict harm reduction is not as important as a sexual idealism which over 70% of practicing Catholics reject? ... Schnurr is the guy whose first action as Archbishop was to spend our money building a $500,000 home for himself, is generally silent on Catholic Social Teaching and makes teachers sign a loyalty oath ... you never see him mingling with anyone other than big doners at ceremonial events ... and he doesn’t bother to answer his mail ... clericalism at its finest ... Dennis has been a tremendous disappointment ... disconnected from the flock ... doesn’t smell like a sheep ... Schnurr needs to consult with a Catholic moral theologian who can give him a crash course on Catholic medical ethics, degrees of sin, prudential reasoning, conscience and gradualism in pastoral care.
I continue to be impressed by and grateful for Archbishop Schnurr’s clear Catholic leadership of his Archdiocese. Keep up the great work, Archbishop Schnurr.
Batavia, Ohio is a small, family-oriented community. I’m sure the local citizens are pleased that a Catholic hospital is using its parking lot to attract drug addicts.