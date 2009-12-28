(Pixabay)

‘Complete My Joy’: Bishop Olmsted Releases Exhortation on the Family

Phoenix bishop seeks intercession of Holy Family for the domestic churches in his flock.

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted

Editor's Note: This exhortation, promulgated Dec. 30, 2018, is reprinted with permission from the Diocese of Phoenix. Learn more at: https://family.dphx.org/.

COMPLETE MY JOY (Philippians 1:27-2:2)

“Live your life in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ, so that, whether I come and see you or am absent and hear about you, I will know that you are standing firm in one spirit, striving side by side with one mind for the faith of the gospel, 28 and are in no way intimidated by your opponents. For them this is evidence of their destruction, but of your salvation. And this is God’s doing. 29 For he has graciously granted you the privilege not only of believing in Christ, but of suffering for him as well— 30 since you are having the same struggle that you saw I had and now hear that I still have. If then there is any encouragement in Christ, any consolation from love, any sharing in the Spirit, any compassion and sympathy, 2 make my joy complete: be of the same mind, having the same love, being in full accord and of one mind.” (Philippians 1:27-2:2, RSV)

APOSTOLIC EXHORTATION TO THE HUSBANDS AND WIVES, MOTHERS AND FATHERS OF THE DIOCESE OF PHOENIX

THOMAS J. OLMSTED

BISHOP OF PHOENIX