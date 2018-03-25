Christ’s Way of the Cross

Walk With Jesus During Holy Week

The Editors

A special Register feature to be prayed and shared.

Pray With Mary in Holy Week

Mary, my Mother, you were the first to live the Way of the Cross.

You felt every pain and every humiliation. You were unafraid of the ridicule heaped upon you by the crowds. Your eyes were ever on Jesus and his pain. Is that the secret of your miraculous strength? How did your loving heart bear such a burden and such a weight? As you watched him stumble and fall, were you tortured by the memory of all the yesterdays — his birth, his hidden life and his ministry?

You were so desirous of everyone loving him. What a heartache it was to see so many hate him — hate with a diabolical fury.

Take my hand as I make this Way of the Cross. Inspire me with those thoughts that will make me realize how much he loves me.

Give me light to apply each station to my daily life and to remember my neighbor’s needs in this “Way of Pain.”

Obtain for me the grace to understand the mystery, the wisdom and the Divine love as I go from scene to scene. Grant that my heart, like yours, may be pierced through by the sight of his sorrow and the misery and that I may determine never to offend him again. What a price he paid to cover my sins, to open the gates of heaven for me and to fill my soul with his own Spirit.

Sweet Mother, let us travel this way together, and grant that the love in my poor heart may give you some slight consolation. Amen.

— Mother Mary Angelica, foundress of EWTN