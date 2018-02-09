On his return flight from Peru, Pope Francis asked pardon for a brief press interview he gave while in Chile, wherein he said that those accusing Bishop Juan Barros of Osorno of covering up sexual abuse were engaged in “calumny.” That created such an uproar that Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston publicly criticized the papal statement. Hence the apology on the plane home.
Andrea Tornielli, a Vatican correspondent close to the papal household, took note, saying that the apology “will go down in history as the first explicit and public mea culpa of a Pope who acknowledges his own mistake (and not that made by his predecessors in a distant past).”
Whether that is true or not, it is certainly not the first time that Pope Francis has made a serious mistake in his press interviews.
“I have made a mistake two or three times in my way of saying things,” Pope Francis told Dominique Wolton in an interview book published last year, Politique et Societé. “On the plane: Two or three times, I’ve made a mistake.”
The Holy Father doesn’t specify when he made mistakes, and Bolton doesn’t ask, but in light of what happened after the Chile-Peru trip, we can consider examples of when the Holy Father thought he made a mistake.
The Chile interview clearly was a mistake. After returning to Rome, Pope Francis faced a new reality. The international secular press, and the liberal Catholic press, were fiercely critical. It was not only that the mistakes were serious matters in themselves, but the Holy Father had alienated his most loyal supporters. A quick U-turn was thus effected, with the announcement that the top sexual-abuse prosecutor of Pope Benedict XVI, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, would be sent to Chile to investigate what the Vatican statement called “new information.”
It turned out later that actually Pope Francis had been in receipt of a letter for nearly three years that details claims of victims against Bishop Barros. Regardless of the past handling of this file though, the dispatching of Archbishop Scicluna likely means that the Holy Father has decided to remove Bishop Barros, a complete reversal of what he said on the plane. Archbishop Scicluna is sent not to exonerate but to execute.
The abrupt reversal is the pattern when an airborne mistake is made. Consider two other examples — perhaps the two the Holy Father had in mind last year.
Returning from the Philippines in January 2015, Pope Francis said that Catholics do not have to “breed like rabbits.” He then went on to relate an anecdote about how he chastised a mother on a visit to a Roman parish for being “irresponsible”; she had had seven Caesarian deliveries.
The personal condemnation of a specific woman was remarkably harsh, as she would have been easily identifiable by the facts the Holy Father gave. It was the “rabbits” comment, though, that created international headlines, and many Catholic parents of large families were hurt. While condemning the individual woman, the Holy Father was at least insensitive to the Catholic families who make great sacrifices to welcome many children.
Upon returning to Rome, the Holy Father realized his mistake and corrected himself at the next Wednesday general audience, saying that it gave him “consolation and hope to see so many large families who welcome children as a true gift of God.”
Another clear example of the papal news conference gone awry were the remarks Pope Francis made after the killing of Father Jacques Hamel in July 2016. Father Hamel, in his 80s, had his throat slit by Islamist extremists while offering the Holy Mass.
While secular France was horrified, the initial reaction of Pope Francis, airborne to Poland, was to dismiss the killing as something akin to domestic violence, controversially saying that a jihadist killing a priest at the altar had as much to do with religion as a Catholic man killing his girlfriend.
When that reaction was widely found to have missed the mark, the Holy Father lurched in the opposite direction, with the Holy Father offering a memorial Mass several weeks later at Santa Marta, with Father Hamel’s bishop and members of his parish present. There, Pope Francis told the bishop to display Father Hamel’s picture in the church because he was a martyr, already “blessed.”
What other mistakes does the Holy Father consider he has made on the papal plane? We don’t know.
The most famous remark of all — Who am I to judge? — in relation to a question about a priest allegedly guilty of homosexual misconduct, cannot be considered a mistake in the mind of the Pope. When he thinks he has made a mistake, he makes a bold correction. That remark has been allowed to stand, with only minor clarification.
Another instance might be the comments after the Charlie Hebdo terror attacks, when the Holy Father said that such a reaction was not a surprise if insults are given. It came off as blaming those killed for their own murders, but there was no significant U-turn on that issue.
There haven’t been many mistakes, Pope Francis says, but when he has made one, the correction is dramatic. Bishop Barros, not long for his diocese in Chile, is about to discover that.
Father Raymond J. de Souza is the
editor in chief of Convivium magazine.
This Pope suffers from the sin of pride/hubris; and, he was caught in a big lie about his lack of any knowledge regarding the well-known victim who accused Barrios of a cover up. Cardinal O’Malley asserts that he hand delivered the victim’s graphic letter of accusation to the Pope back in 2015. The Pope should add the lie to his list of sins.
The elephant in the room of mistakes is Amoris Laetitia. This is a mistake likely to join the Who am I to judge?, the Charlie Hebdo mistake, etc., in not being acknowledged as a mistake. I wonder about the next mistake in fear and trepidation.
Well said, from the previous comments. It is time for the rest of the clergy to STOP the attacks and support the Church led by Peter. NCR should start NOT accepting these articles that are clearly an attempt to discredit the Papacy of Francis. St. Peter made a huge “ mistake” and Christ did not publish it, instead He forgave him and appointed him to the position He promised.
Not charitable comments.
@Jean, you are not at NCR, a multiful correction!
There is no sins of American Catholics in this article and no sins of NCregisters of wrong in this article. All are the public facts. Why the liberals can not take the faults of their kind of fellow? Learn “Humility”. Stop criticize the messanger!
Amen Jean, the self imposed American (USA) “assumed” catholic anti-pope group is an outrage, and Yes its is calumny to point our the faults of other, even if they are true…
When will the self imposed American (USA) catholic anti-pope group start to recognize the their OWN evil action in demand of murder to the poor, the Islamic, failure to recognize the crimes against Mexico, Haiti, and most of all America today in denial of the poor is the real issue that need to be addressed.
For sure, these two Popes have very different personalities; but, POPE Francis should be respected AND not be taken advantage of…..Also, I don’t think POPE Francis would appreciate the deprecation of POPE Benedict XVI that is being posted by people here on this Catholic Web Page.
The orthodox NCR and EWTN are not anti-Pope, please list some example articles why you think so, or else be discredited. Maybe you just want to read something other than truthful news ?
Pope Francis is truly a Latin-American. He goes about his life kissing babies and hugging people, laughing and bursting with life, letting his anger and pettiness flare up on occasion, putting his foot in his mouth and having to carefully and painfully extract it, all the while leaving it up to the Holy Spirit to clean up the mess after him. As exasperated as he makes me, I love our Pope! And I thank God for His Holy Spirit!!
This whole papacy has been one faux-pas after another. (if one believes, that is, that they really were misstatements)
The NCR continues its anti-Pope Francis campaign, knowing very well that all humans - including their beloved President Trump - make mistakes. Yet, when it is this Pope, the American catholic anti-pope group goes in full force. Pope Francis is a genuine, kind, generous and HONEST human being who recognizes his limits. Unlike ex-pope Benedict who never, never would have apologized for condoning and protecting pedophile priests until he was forced to do it, Pope Francis generously and openly communicates with those of us Catholics and the rest of the world that so admire him. Unlike ex-pope Benedict who, to this day, does not acknowledge publicly that he supported for decades illicit and immoral practices at the Vatican Bank, this Pope admits to the Church’s faults. Only in the American Catholic Church do we see organized, well-funded forces trying to discredit Pope Francis at every turn, often led behind the scenes by Cardinal Raymond Burke. We all know that these anti-pope forces are really about power and money, and this Pope is NOT the favorite of the powerful, extreme right-wing group within our Church. Here again, luckily and thank God, the rest of the Universal Roman Catholic Church simply loves Pope Francis and does not give a hoot about Cardinal Burke’s well-orchestrated anti-pope campaign.
This is pretty sad….Pope Francis is the FIRST “Pope” who has actually SAID that he does not like to live alone all the time. According to what he has said, that is why he moved back to live with “retired” Pope Benedict XVI AND why he likes to meet/talk with other people, as well. Unfortunately, THAT includes reporters, and reporters are always looking for BIG news—-and WHATEVER “the Pope says” off-the-cuff is BIG NEWS and broadcast around the world! Unfortunately, most people don’t know that the POPE is NOT “infallible” in every word he says; in fact, he is human, has “opinions, and can err, etc.—-just like all of us! Consequently, I wish Reporters would stay away from Pope Francis; but, of course, they won’t—-in fact they love him for his “off the cuff” conversations with them!
Is there a reason in charity for this commentary? I’m reminded of St. Augustine’s observation: “Let us never assume that if we live good lives we will be without sin; our lives should be praised only when we continue to beg for pardon. But men are hopeless creatures, and the less they concentrate on their own sins, the more interested they become in the sins of others. They seek to criticize, not to correct. Unable to excuse themselves, they are ready to accuse others” (Sermon 19).