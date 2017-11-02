With more than half of the 2017 NFL season in the books, there seem to be a few things that all fans can agree on: The Green Bay Packers are only an average team (at best) without the services of the injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers; Houston Texans’ rookie DeShaun Watson appears to be a legitimate franchise quarterback; and the winless Cleveland Browns will likely not be making the playoffs again this year.
But there is at least one aspect of the NFL season that has not leant itself to widespread consensus and unity, including among Catholics: player demonstrations during the pregame national anthem.
The demonstrations, which began with then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick sitting out The Star-Spangled Banner before an August 2016 preseason game in silent protest of police killings of unarmed black men, have now developed into a leaguewide phenomenon.
Any given Sunday, you can find players from nearly every team sitting, kneeling, raising a fist, linking arms or otherwise demonstrating during the national anthem. Most of the players are black, but increasingly their white teammates are joining them.
Given the dynamics at play — America’s most patriotic symbol, its favorite national sport and its original sin — the demonstrations have unsurprisingly become a game of political football.
President Donald Trump piled onto the fray when he said that if a player doesn’t stand for the national anthem, the team owner should fire “that son of a b----.” The president also encouraged fans to boycott games when protests occur, advice that Vice President Mike Pence followed through on when he walked out of an NFL game in early October after players knelt during the anthem.
Most polls reveal that a slight majority of Americans are not supportive of the demonstrations, though a sizable minority back them. Like the general population, a difference of opinion can be found among U.S. Catholic leaders.
Respectful or Insulting?
Most Catholics agree that racism is an ongoing problem in America, a reality reflected in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ recent creation of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism.
Father John Raphael is among them. But the Diocese of Nashville priest doesn’t believe player protests during the national anthem are the right way to address the problem.
Father Raphael, who is black, calls the NFL player demonstrations “intentionally insulting.”
“People with different and diverse views come to sports games to be united,” he said. “These protests put a thumb in their eye.”
Other Catholic commentators have said the demonstrations, which occur as The Star-Spangled Banner is played and attendees customarily stand with their hands on their hearts, are an insult to the U.S. armed forces, who risk their lives to defend American values. Evangelist and biblical scholar Jeff Cavins, for instance, posted a picture on his Facebook account of a veteran with an amputated leg, captioned: “What taking a knee for your country actually looks like.”
Furthermore, some say the demonstrations, directed at the flag, inappropriately imply that racism is a defining element of America.
“Protesting injustice is an admirable thing,” said Stephen White, a fellow in Catholic studies at the Washington, D.C.-based Ethics and Public Policy Center. “Denouncing this nation as a ‘country that oppresses black people and people of color,’ as Colin Kaepernick has, is itself an injustice.”
But Catholic supporters of the demonstrations, like EWTN radio host Gloria Purvis, point out that the participating players have gone out of their way to conduct themselves in a respectful manner.
“Most criticisms discount the players who’ve said their intent is not disrespect,” said Purvis, who is the chairwoman of Black Catholics United for Life. “They disregard the players who’ve credited the military as one of the reasons they can protest [in the first place].”
San Francisco 49er safety Eric Reid, for instance, wrote in a New York Times op-ed this September about his reasons for joining Kaepernick in his protests last year. Reid detailed how the players consulted Nate Boyer, a retired Green Beret, to make sure their protests were respectful. He says they decided to kneel instead of sit, “because it’s a respectful gesture,” like “a flag flown at half-mast to mark a tragedy.”
“It baffles me that our protest is still being misconstrued as disrespectful to the country, flag and military personnel,” wrote Reid, a practicing Christian. “We chose it because it’s exactly the opposite.”
The difference between kneeling and sitting is relevant to Msgr. Stuart Swetland, the president of Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kansas. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a former Naval officer, Msgr. Swetland says kneeling can be seen as a sign of both “penance and respect.”
Either way, Msgr. Swetland sees the protests as the fruits of the values he swore to defend as a member of the military.
“I’m thinking the system works [when I see these demonstrations],” he said. “That’s the kind of right that I pledged to support and defend.”
Purvis believes that players aren’t kneeling because they oppose what America stands for, but “because [they] believe America is not living up to her values regarding the human person, specifically persons of color.” She says she has experienced racism in her own life so the importance of the issue is clear to her, but she understands why other Catholics might not initially see it that way.
“If one inserted the phrase ‘[killing] innocent unborn lives’ in place of ‘racial injustice,’ one can perhaps relate to the players’ desire to do something to raise awareness.”
Appropriate Venue?
Other criticisms of the demonstrations have focused less on their method and more on their time and place: namely, at a private stadium before tens of thousands of fans who’ve come to see football, not politics.
“These are cheap protests,” said Father Raphael, who argues that they don’t cost participants much and take advantage of a captive audience. He believes that demonstrations against racial injustice are legitimate, but that they should take place in the appropriate public venue and should be directed at lawmakers and those responsible for making changes — not at fans who’ve paid a pretty price to enjoy an afternoon of football.
“These protests hijack the event at hand and take advantage of the people who came there to see a game,” he said. “There’s something boorish [about the demonstrations]. They are the height of bad taste.”
Jesuit Father James Schall, professor emeritus at Georgetown University, expressed a similar position in an op-ed for The Hill entitled, “With NFL Protest, Americans Misunderstand Both Sports and Politics.”
Father Schall argues that sports should be watched and enjoyed for their own sake. Introducing politics into the mix corrupts both.
“There should be a wall of separation between state and sports, for the good of both,” he wrote. “The state’s function is to ensure an arena where things that are none of its business can go on.”
Msgr. Swetland agrees that partisan politics and the government shouldn’t intervene in an NFL game. But eliminating politics, considered more generally as questions of how we live our life together, doesn’t seem feasible. Msgr. Swetland cites how Jesse Owens’ presence at the 1936 Berlin Olympics or Jackie Robinson’s presence and success as the first black player in Major League Baseball in 1947 played a role in societal change, despite not being overt political statements.
Furthermore, he sees demonstrations during the anthem in protest of racism not necessarily as political positions, but moral ones, which never have a bye week.
“We need to live an integrated life,” he said. “We can’t bracket things and say we don’t have to worry about morality and justice in certain situations.”
Effective?
Gauging the anthem demonstrations’ effectiveness in reaching their aims is difficult precisely because the aim of the protest has grown less clear.
For instance, in Week 3, after President Trump began his criticism of the demonstrations and the players involved, more players than usual sat or kneeled during the anthem; in some cases, entire teams linked arms as a show of unity. And just this past week, 40 players from the Houston Texans kneeled after an ESPN story revealed that the team owner, Bob McNair, had referred to protesting players as “inmates run[ning] the prison” in a recent owners’ meeting on the issue.
While both cases had high numbers of players joining in the demonstrations, it’s not clear whether those players joined to protest racial injustice or the comments made by Trump and McNair, respectively.
Furthermore, Purvis believes that the politicization of the demonstrations has drawn attention away from a discussion about racial injustice and focused it instead on the etiquette (or lack thereof) of protesting during the national anthem.
“It is unfortunate that we have lost sight of the original issue,” she said.
But White believes that has more to do with the nature of the protests themselves than anything else.
“Protests directed toward the flag [or other patriotic expressions] almost always lose themselves in their own scandal,” he said, noting that these sorts of actions are almost always construed as ones of defiance and impiety, even if that’s not the original intention.
Father Raphael says that the demonstrations have failed to start a national conversation about racial injustice because they impose a “for-or-against false dichotomy.”
“These protests shut down debate,” he said. “I don’t see how, in any way shape or form, this is supposed to foster legitimate conversation. That conversation is obscured by the provocative nature of the protests.”
But Purvis believes that the demonstrations “are making a difference, albeit one on a long journey,” and she says she respects players who are using their unique platform to draw attention to an issue they care about deeply.
Moral Content?
In addition to whether or not the national anthem demonstrations are appropriate or effective, Catholics might also have questions about the moral content of such actions.
Racism is clearly abhorred by the Church, but the Catechism also emphasizes the importance of having appropriate reverence for one’s nation. Do protests during the anthem — no matter how just their cause — cross a moral line?
“The action itself is not intrinsically evil,” says Msgr. Swetland, who has a licentiate in moral theology. “We have to look at intent.”
According to Msgr. Swetland, if protests are done in an effort to build the common good or to protect one’s conscience from participating in something he doesn’t agree with, they are an appropriate action. It’s when protests are done with an intent to disrespect or cause scandal that they become morally problematic.
The moral content of anthem demonstrations has additional aspects to consider when occurring in high school sports, which has been a growing trend.
Catholic schools have varied stances on the issue. Although some Catholic high schools allow their players to kneel or otherwise demonstrate during the anthem, others have strict policies in place that restrict players from doing anything but standing.
In these cases, Msgr. Swetland says, players have the additional moral duty to respect the wishes of their appropriate authorities.
Outlook
The national anthem protests and the maelstrom they’ve generated are yet another battleground for an increasingly divided nation. While it’s unclear if the demonstrations have changed any opinions on racial injustice, they have changed how many Americans view the NFL: Nearly a quarter of Americans said they planned to boycott the NFL over anthem demonstrations in a recent poll.
And those polling numbers are already being backed up in reality. Much to the chagrin of NFL owners, TV ratings are considerably lower than last year, and attendance is down.
But the anthem demonstrations appear likely to continue. At October’s NFL owners’ meeting, there was no consensus that owners would make standing for the anthem a requirement of employment for players going forward.
And while the anthem protests might not be good for the NFL as a business, Purvis believes that they are a good omen for the U.S. as a nation striving to live up to her values of respect and equal treatment under the law.
“Wanting and expecting more in terms of racial justice, in my opinion, is a sign of hope that we can do better.”
Register correspondent Jonathan Liedl writes from St. Paul, Minnesota.
If a white person—-thinking that, because he hears black people calling each other the N-word without taking offense—-decides that he would use it too, would Ms. Purvis accept the explanation that he meant no disrespect? Of course not.
However inconsistent those black people who use it themselves might be in taking offense at non-blacks using the word, the fact is it is they who best decide what is insulting to them.
Likewise, it is the American people—-their fans—-who decide whether what the players are doing insults them or doesn’t insult them. The players don’t get to tell us that they don’t mean to insult when they know, going into it, that their behavior insults.
Has any black man been prevented from being shot at by police as a result of these protests? If so, I haven’t heard about that incident.
Indeed, have these protests changed police behavior toward blacks in any way? Again, if so, I haven’t heard about it.
Police are reacting to the dangers of the black community. Black on black crime is at a high. Many black neighborhoods are very dangerous places for blacks, let alone for police. As one instance, most of those deaths in Chicago every weekend are blacks killed by blacks, or killed by the police in an effort to stop them from killing blacks.
Those highly paid black athletes might start by doing what they can to reduce black on black crime. That will bring down police wariness about blacks. They might start by being role models for those black kids with absentee fathers.
As it is, those athletes are killing the goose that lays their golden egg. Attendance at NFL games are down. Advertizers have begun to pull out of those lucrative TV contracts because viewership is down. Even ESPN has experienced a decline in viewers. How long will it be until the owners realize that they simply can no longer afford the protests and start taking steps to end them?
In the meantime, those protests don’t seem to be accomplishing much beyond convincing fans that there are more interesting things to do on a Sunday afternoon.
Civil Rights leaders get more attention by appealing to liberal white guilt than by making pleas for equality. Even if more people would support equality, they don’t care enough to do anything about it.
Politicians get more support by appealing to tribal loyalty than with calls for unity.
The NFL’s fanbase is made up of mostly blue collar whites, while the majority of players are black men who have been to college.
America has the government we deserve.
“We are no longer at war” Eric O’Malley
That will come as quite a surprise to members of the military; as well as citizens and tourists, being shot at, wounded and killed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Niger, New York City, Santa Barbara, Orlando, etc.
USA! USA!!
@ctic12245. I always get a chuckle, as a Canadian, when Americans comment on our internal politics or religious life. Generally, Canadians know that the knowledge of Americans for anything outside their borders is, well ... limited! And your statement proves that, once again! In Canada, Catholic bishops and priests do not agree with their American counterparts on so, so many issues. Actually, many will publicly say that they are embarassed by so many American Bishops. For instance, our Canadian Catholic leaders have very strong concerns about the tactics of the pro-life movement and totally disagree with the American pro-life movement. Secondly, Canadian Catholic leaders are very, very committed to social justice and equal access to health care for all. They fight like hell against poverty, against racism, against economic inequalities. They fight for pro-family public policies such as child care allowances (generous in Canada compared to the USA) and paid parental leaves (which is 1 year in Canada compared to the embarassing 2 weeks in the USA). Be reminded that more than 25% of American women have to return to work within TWO weeks, yes, 2 weeks after giving birth, and the American Catholic Church lives peacefully with that sad family issue. Universal health care in Canada is strongly supported, year after year by more than 80% of Canadians, because of its high quality and accessibility. Interestingly, child morbidity in Canada is about 10 times lower than in the USA, and the cost of health care in Canada, on a per capita basis is roughly 50% less than in the USA ($3,600 compared to $6,600 on a per capita basis).And let’s not talk about obesity, which is a public health crisis in the USA, partly because of very poor public health education. Actually, even Conservatives in Canada, who were in power for 9 years until recently did not dare to touch one iota of our National Health Care System ... except to increase the federal-provincial funding by a whopping 6%!!! So, I would respectfully suggest that you seek real “facts” not “alternative facts” before commenting on the Canadian situation! God bless!
I stand, sing the Anthem, respect the flag and ignore those saying “excuse me” coming late with dogs/beer to their seats while the ceremony is underway. I know nothing about a person’s sense of Patriotism whether they stand, sit, kneel, raise fists, talk or eat during the Anthem/Flag ceremony. Time to move on from this issue. We will never agree.
We should all be thankful we don’t live in Canada, where Catholic priests are persecuted for their pro-Catholic speech, and where many Canadians have to leave Canada and come to the U.S. because of long healthcare wait times in Canada.
Please copy and paste to your browser the links below:
http://christiannews.net/2013/02/28/canadian-supreme-court-rules-biblical-speech-opposing-homosexual-behavior-is-a-hate-crime/
and anti-abortion New Brunswick Father Donald Gionet (sending this link was blocked).
How sad some catholic leaders don’t see the race game played by some. There is no institutional racism in America! Everything was fine until President Obama starting dividing people and playing the race card every chance he got…there are more white people killed by cops than black people, and our catholic Leaders better learn the truth to teach it.
Sadly, Catholics are not immune from disgracing themselves especially “leadership.” This is not that complicated. Honor the flag. Protest, debate, argue, march afterward.
These NFL players like anyone else have a right to protest any racial or social injustices they want. However it should be done at the right time and place. Most of these guys wouldn’t be where they are now if they were not living in the U.S.A. As a matter of fact, if they were not lucky enough to be where they are right now I would think a noteworthy and I say a noteworthy number of them would be living in a facility wearing an orange jumpsuit. These NFL teams are based out of areas where there are large media outlets. When any player wanted publicity to protest various injustices, the media would certainly give them the press they needed. But for those few moments before each game they should stand and show respect when the anthem is played. There will be plenty of time afterwards to protest.
The national anthem started to get played in 1918 during wartime. We are no longer at war (pray that Trump can be under control by those literally unrelated to him), but now it seems like an unnecessary thing to do, as ti has become a source of tension. If can start at some time, it can be ended when the time has come-and the time is now. That way, sports can be games to be played, and no longer played for someone else’s ‘game’.
I don’t watch professional sports so don’t really care. But this would be an excellent time to STOP tax payers funds from helping build their stadium and enforcing anti trust laws.
These demonstrations continue the false narrative that police in a majority of our cities are racist. It provokes memories of “what do we want? Dead cops! When do we want them? NOW!” In the meantime violence continues in our cities with witnesses often fearing to talk with police because, “Snitches get stitches.” a slogan which sought to hide the truth about Michael Brown and his fatal encounter with the police. Our daughter worked in the ICU in a metro area. Police would interview a victim, “Oh no! I don’t know who did this to me!” Except, when the nurse talked to the victim: Yes he or she did know! So far this year 582 homicides in Chicago alone-mostly in the black neighborhood. Nobody’s “taking a knee” for them and demanding an end to the senseless violence! Instead they focus on the police who, in the vast majority, try to do their dangerous job with little or no cooperation from the communities they serve.
To me, the flag I fought for in VietNam in the early 70’s, represents my right to the freedoms given to us in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. Since one of those rights is the right to protest, then by protesting during the National Anthem you are protesting your right to protest. I confirm your right to do it, but as far as I am concerned, your protest is meaningless and predicated on the ignorance of both history and civics.
With all due respect to those who protest and say they are not being disrespectful, I say that your actions don’t correspond with your comments. The protests are disrespectful to America and those who faught for her, and in my opinion are against the piety we should show to the country God has placed us in.
If you have a serious problem with something America did or has done, you are not likely to be listened to by participating in such disrespect.
I have a major problem with several court decisions that legalized abortion and same sex unions as marriages, but if I were to burn the American flag, are you likely to listen to me?
This is why I cannot in good conscience eatch the NFL anymore, even if my team of the Buffalo Bills is doing pretty well so far this year.
So, America wasn’t racist when Obama was President? There was no kneeling then. But I do recall the Trayvon Martin case and the Michael Brown case happening when Obama was in office, along with similar incidents. Sorry, but this protest is fake. This charade is being drummed up by the losing snowflakes and losing media who believed that Hillary would be President. Shame on any Catholic who supports this fake protest because it is a product of Satan. I say this as a family member of a 19 year old who died in service for this country and all it stands for, especially the freedom it offers everyone and the opportunity that exists for everyone as long as they work hard. Stop being a victim. America is still the greatest country on the earth.
This debate would go a long way if the sports player was to simply put shoe leather to their words.
When I saw the tragedy of homeless men rioting in the streets of LA after the infamous Rodney King arrest. I joined a group of Christians to feed and witness Jesus to them on the very corner of “ground zero.” We were there for 5 years after that.
When I saw the injustice and marginalizing of mentally challenged adults, I joined a group of Christians to care for and enjoy these wonderful people.
When I saw the rise of drug and violent crime, I joined a group of Christians to go to prisons to witness Jesus to them.
This is not a brag-amony. This is simply putting money where my mouth is.
If Mr. Reid and others really care, they would put up the work in a constructive mission of mercy. On their own time with their own money without the cameras. Then their antagonists would have far less ammunition to use against the protests. However, as it stands these men just appear to be no more than entitled million heirs looking to be on TV and using racism to get there. In short put up or shut up.
I don’t know of any racism in our laws. Good luck in trying to stop all individual racism. The term “white privilege” is the current racist fad. The protesters need to deal with their own racism.
One is free to kneel, which is perhaps why one should choose to stand. In any case, conflating loyalty of citizens to each other with the personality of the president is erroneous.
I was expecting the worst when I began reading this article but was pleasantly surprised to find a well written and balanced article with cogent arguments from those supporting the players. As Mr. Liedl ended his article he cites this issue as another issue that is dividing the nation. The NCR editors should again be reminded that their support of moral reprobate and divider in chief Trump has done nothing but made the divisions in our nation and in our church much much worse. Complicit in sin!
@cthlc12345: I take up your challenge. Canada! I enjoy a higher standard of living and freedom, even freedom to practice my Catholic faith, here with none of the ethnic strife or violence I saw in the USA. Our healthcare is better (and I can say that as a cancer survivor). One can see news stories of people who came to the USA now crossing the border to Canada as refugees from the USA because they fear oppression there similar to what they felt in their home countries. Canada has responded by welcoming refugees from Syria and by increasing its immigration quotas.
As to the “social justice” Catholics who probably approve of disrespecting our Flag, I forgot to add the Jesuits
Watch- the orthodox, mass attending pro-life Catholics hate the disrespect the NFL players are showing to the flag. the “social justice” (left wing, cafeteria, less concerned about abortion) Catholics love that the players are exercising their “free speech rights”. Our Church in the US is culturally divided as is the rest of the nation.
If players publicly announced they were taking a knee for the killing of innocent life in the womb, can you imagine what would happen? Not everyone believes in taking a knee for racial injustice, and if every player felt they were being coerced to one ideology, now is the time for them to speak out. Take a knee for what is important to you.
My basic question to the current NFL protestors: Do you know what you are protesting?
Multi-million dollar athletes complain about how blacks are the victims of so much discrimination and unfair treatment. Yet, 46% of blacks in this country are participants in government assistance programs compared to 13% for whites. 72% of all black children are born out of wedlock. 63% of black children live in a single-parent families. Blacks commit eight times as many crimes as whites (FBI UCF) while only comprising 13% of the population. If the focus of the NFL players was on stopping crime in black America instead of complaining how everyone mistreats blacks, they might have more success in making this a better country.
As someone who ministers to inmates in jails and prisons weekly or more often, it is difficult to draw any conclusion other than that crime and violence in America is much more of a black problem than a white problem. I listen every week to claims from black inmates that blacks have a right to commit crime, to disobey police, to run from police when they are ordered to stop, and to even shoot police, all in the name of discrimination against blacks. They genuinely believe that all of their actions are justifiable “to get even” with all of the discrimination against them. Of course, all of that changes when they find God, his truth, his love, and his mercy.
I would also like to address Jean’s statement earlier. Jean stated her belief that, “protest is justified and, indeed, it is a moral obligation to protest”. I would agree with her completely if she is talking about peaceful protests. The problem with almost all such protests of late is that they are anything but peaceful. Even paid protesters show up at these events to cause as much violence as possible without getting into too much trouble with the law. Of course, the liberal media blame the victims instead of the protesters who were committing all of the violence and crime which only incites others to do the same. Peaceful protests are largely a thing of the past.
Right now, we are facing a dilemma close to my home in Cincinnati concerning white supremacist Richard Spencer and his upcoming speech at the University of Cincinnati. Instead of ignoring Mr. Spencer and the six or eight people who will listen affirmingly to his speech, counter protests are planned with full media coverage with the very real prospect that violence will break out between the counter protesters and students who don’t agree with Mr. Spencer but do believe in our constitutional right to free speech.
Such is our right to peaceful protests in this country and, while the NFL protests are largely peaceful, they serve mostly to divide us rather than unite us. The bottom line in all of this is that the farther we move away from God, the more violent, hateful, and ugly this world becomes. Please join me in praying for peace within ourselves, our family, our country, and in our world.
Please copy and paste to your browser the link below, in which the Harvard professor was surprised to find that LESS blacks than whites are killed by cops:
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/jul/11/no-racial-bias-police-shootings-study-harvard-prof/
Jean- WHERE WERE YOU DURING THE OBAMA YEARS? Our area had no idea there was a racial problem until Obama informed us. The idea is still being resisted here.
Accountability is sorely needed. The blood given for our freedoms deserves the respect we give to Jesus for the blood He shed for us. Anything less is blasphemy. Jesus did this for us….the disrespect is they are doing it for their glory and not Gods. Accountability will come for us all in the end. I offer praying the rosary if you want things to change.
I don’t think most of these players have any idea SPECIFICALLY what they’re protesting.
Racism is less of a problem in America than in almost every other country. I don’t see a mass exodus of people moving out of the “evil” United States. Instead, they’re MOVING INTO THE GREAT UNITED STATES of America.
As Catholics we have been taught that kneeling is a sign of reverence. So, if they want to “take a knee” let them ... it’s more reverent posture than standing, right?
Koepernick publicly wore socks with pigs dressed as police officers. Koepernick also publicly honored Fidel Castro with a t-shirt.
Players were not permitted to honor 9/11 victims with decals on their uniforms. The Dallas Cowboys’ uniforms were not permitted to honor slain police officers. The NFL has a right to enforce a rule requiring respect for the Anthem, then, too. While players have the right to disrespect the National Anthem, they should choose, instead, to honor our great country.
Nationalism masquerading as Christianity is a giant problem in America. I knew it was a problem for protestants but I hadn’t realized how much it has seeped into the American Catholic Church until recently.
Let me understand this. We have millionaire, 220 lb employees who work 7 months a year playing the victim card. Those of us who supported civil rights in the 60s now see some spoiled brats who won’t take advantage of a situation where barriers have been removed and now require some individual initiative and effort. Get this: The world is neither fair nor equal; deal with it just like the rest of us.
Every time Jean posts I wonder why they support a political party that is trying to destroy their religion. We even had a government official lecture someone on why their Catholicism should not be used to guide their moral decisions. Anything from Jean’s type of Catholic? Nope. Must be a Boomer thing. The 60s are over, people, and most of the changes have been proven failures that have destroyed your country. Try affecting actual change aside from giving more control to the government and Hollywood for once.
Keith has it right. Catholic leadership and heretical cafeteria Catholics are the only ones supporting these propaganda efforts. Because it makes them feel “good” to protest without actually having to do any work or become an actual missionary. This generation is soft and flabby and full of themselves.
These overpaid, under educated sports players are only hurting themselves. Sports are games…a fun little diversion. Most of us now see what a big waste of time football and even basketball games are. Time freed up for more intelligent activities.
When a group of people use their position..whether sports, awards shows, etc. to spew their own view, they turn off and then away, those who do not agree with them.
As usual, Catholic “leaders” are split, the article says. Of course, the laity is not split but the vast majority do not support this latest faux-victim tantrum and insult to this country. And, as usual, Catholic “leaders” are displaying their bloodless lawyerly analysis of outrageous behavior with a dismissive tsk-tsk. And, as usual, Jean, a regular blogger is on the wrong side of this issue.
Do all those in support of the protests also claim that Tim Tebow should have been respected for his views?
And why not raise some concern about keeping holy the Lord’s Day, which seems to be overshadowed by sports?
The President enjoys these types of controversies.
It was great to hear that some groups of friends at NFL Games chanted “USA! USA!” right after the conclusion of the National Anthem. This was a good show of patriotism, and a counter-punch to the disrespectful athletes.
If the President had not made numerous racist comments over the last year and a half, this issue would be dead by now. But, but, but… when a President draws moral equivalency between those that oppose racism and those that SUPPORT racism, as he did in the Charlotteville murder incident, protest is justified and, indeed, it is a moral obligation to protest. We all know that racism is alive and well in the USA, and actually racism is thriving even within the American catholic church! Conservative catholics like to turn a blind eye to all the morally-disgusting things the President says, does or has done ... as long as he projects a pro-life (before birth) leadership. Anything, everything and all things are morally justifiable if their pro-life position is adopted. I believe that many of us, rational and faithful Catholics are now seeing the real game being played by conservative catholics in the USA and, increasingly, there is a call around the world to reject the conservative American catholic church political stand with Trump. And, that is good because we are now seeing that right-wing, white evangelical so-called values belong… to the right-wing protestant church. Pope Francis was so, so clear-eyed and prophetic when he warned the world against Trump’s nativism and total lack of morality.
I challenge supporters of these protesters to name one country that these protesters, their family, and their friends would be better off in with regard to freedom and economics.
I don’t see a mass exodus of people leaving the “oppressive” United States.
Instead, we’re always having debates on how many legal and illegal immigrants we should allow into this great country. MILLIONS of people try to ENTER the great United States of America each year.