Police provide security at St. Joseph's Oratory in Montreal March 22, after Father Claude Grou was stabbed during a livestreamed morning Mass. The suspect was arrested at the basilica shortly after the attack in front of 50 people and a television audience around 8:40am, and Father Grou was taken to the hospital. (Sebastien St-Jean/AFP/Getty Images)

Catholic Priest Stabbed During Mass at St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal

Father Claude Grou was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance and is in stable condition.

Catholic News Agency