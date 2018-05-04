(Pixabay)

Catholic Entrepreneur Offers Advice to College Graduates

Hanna, the CEO of Hanna Capital, is the author of A Graduate’s Guide to Life: Three Things They Don’t Teach You in College That Could Make All the Difference.

CNA/EWTN News

ATLANTA — While colleges students may frequently find themselves offered worn-out adages on how to find success, a book by entrepreneur and philanthropist Frank J. Hanna goes beyond the clichés to help graduates focus on the things that really matter in life.

Hanna, the CEO of Hanna Capital, is the author of A Graduate’s Guide to Life: Three Things They Don’t Teach You in College That Could Make All the Difference.

In addition to his success as a merchant banker, Hanna is known for his philanthropy, particularly his commitment to Catholic education and evangelization. He is an EWTN board member. CNA (and the Register) is part of the EWTN family.

Amazon describes the book, released last year, by saying, “The college years are often referred to as the best years of your life. Author Frank J. Hanna believes your best years are still ahead of you, but only if you have a strategy for living that goes beyond what you learned in school.”

“According to Hanna, wealth and success are not what you think. Drawing on a lifetime of business experience, he proposes a radically different approach. He shows that wealth is not merely money, competition has a higher purpose than simply getting ahead, and a life of happiness is simpler to attain than we imagine.”

CNA interviewed Hanna about his book, his inspiration in writing it and the advice he would offer college students today. The text of the interview is below:

You state in your book to young college students, “I want to change how you think about your future.” Why?

Unfortunately, we now live in a world of immediacy. This means that much of the advice we give to young people is catchy and fits into a tweet or Facebook post, but, at best, it is often shallow, and, at its worst, it is often wrong. Most college students have been filled with this kind of thinking for most of their lives, and so they are not thinking about their future in the manner most likely to lead to success.

You have a problem with the usual comment that college will be “the best years of your life.”

This is one of the clichés that happens to be bad advice. We want to encourage young people, as they head off to college; however, when we tell them that the next four years are going to be the best four years of their lives, we send two faulty messages. First, we imply that, after college, the next 50 years are all downhill. And, secondly, we put pressure on them while they are in college to try to live in a risky, extraordinary fashion — if these are the best four years of their lives, shouldn’t they be doing extraordinary things every day? This sort of adrenaline-seeking “FOMO” (fear of missing out) approach to life is not the way to happiness.

Why did you feel the need to describe human competition as opposed to animal competition?

All mammals compete for food, water and mates. Humans do, too. But if humans do not infuse their competition with love and prudence, they act like animals. If they compete like humans, they can bring out the best in one another.

How are hope and meaningful community connected to wealth in life?

For many years, I have studied wealth in business and happiness trends among really wealthy people. I found that the common denominator for wealth in business was hopefulness in the future, and I found that the common denominator for happiness among rich people was not how much money they had, but whether they had good relationships with others and hopefulness about the future of those relationships. I dive into more of the background of this issue in the book, and how to develop these sources of wealth, but these are the factors that the data show produce well-being, which is actually the essence of wealth.

Could you comment on the current education system and why it inspired you to write this book?

I think our current education system, especially higher education, does a pretty good job of transmitting information. College and high-school graduates today have more information than their parents or grandparents had. However, our colleges sometimes mistake information for knowledge, and so students may not have as much knowledge as they ought. Moving even beyond knowledge, it is wisdom that leads to human flourishing. But because wisdom is so often tied to questions related to transcendence, many of our colleges not only fail to impart wisdom — some of them even deny its existence, for to acknowledge wisdom is to acknowledge truth, and in a culture of relativism, many do not want to, or are afraid to, acknowledge absolute truth.

An earlier version of this article was published on CNA June 30, 2017.