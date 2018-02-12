HONG KONG — Cardinal Joseph Zen again had harsh words for the Vatican Friday, saying that the proposed deal between the Vatican and the Chinese government-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association was not in the best interests of Chinese Catholics.
The Catholic Church in China is divided into the illegal “underground” Church, which remains faithful and in communion with Rome, and the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, whose bishops are appointed by the government. Members of the underground church are often persecuted by the Chinese government.
The agreement would reportedly legitimize the bishops of the Catholic Patriotic Association, and would force the underground church’s bishops into retirement. Cardinal Zen has been outspoken in recent weeks against the Vatican’s deal with the Chinese church.
Cardinal Zen is the emeritus archbishop of Hong Kong.
The Vatican and China have not had formal relations for the past 70 years, when the communist government took control in the country in 1951. The Chinese government is officially atheist, although there are a handful of state-approved churches in the country.
At a news conference Cardinal Zen expressed concern that despite assurances that Pope Francis would have final approval of over who is made a bishop in China, the Chinese government will still only nominate candidates who would be loyal and obedient to the government, Reuters reported.
He criticized the possible agreement as something that might sound “wonderful,” but is actually just “fake.”
He continued, “They are not going to make good choices for the Church ... surely they choose the one they prefer, which means the one who always obeys the government. So how [could] the Holy Father approve such a choice?”
“Okay, he can veto. How many times? It takes courage to veto the second time, the third time, five times,” Cardinal Zen said.
He said that he fears that Pope Francis hasn’t been informed about the reality of the situation of the Church in China, and that he thinks the Vatican may be too quick to make an agreement with China.
But, said Cardinal Zen — the current agreement is nothing more than a surrender on the Vatican’s part.
“I am not judging their conscience but ... it’s a surrender and they have no right to surrender.”
I support Cardinal Zen. I find that our Church, the Roman Catholic church is quickly falling apart and Cardinal Zen is the first true Cardinal and follower of Christ. China for years has taken away the liberty and freedom of people. Why did the Church go underground? I support Cardinal Zen
Elizabeth
Montague, NJ USA!
Sadly, PF is surrendering on every front of our Catholic faith.
Good for you, Cardinal Zen! Stand up to the diplomatic numbskulls in the Vatican who don’t support the Church in the PRC.
Cardinal is correct! Pope Francis is showing his naivete.
Thank you Cardinal Zen for doing what your God and office ordained you to do. To wit: proclaim and defend the truth. Jesus is the Truth and the Communist dictatorship will not only acknowledge it but will continue to persecute it. If the Vatican joins forces with this regime, which seems eminent, it will prove itself as promoters of apostasy and all that follows. Shame on the Vatican traitors who follow Judas down the path of eternal destruction.
May the Holy Spirit strengthen Cardinal Zen.
I am inlcined to believe that Cardinal Zen is more knowledgeable re. matters pertaining to the situation of the Chinese Catholic Church.
I support Cardinal Zen.I pray God does.
“He said that he fears that Pope Francis hasn’t been informed about the reality of the situation of the Church in China, and that he thinks the Vatican may be too quick to make an agreement with China.” So many in the church are willing to give the pope a pass. EX: He is not informed or he is getting bad advice or he is unaware of how off the cuff remarks might be taken. Baloney. He knows exactly what he is doing. I feel for a faithful person such as Cardinal Zen and the true bishops of China. Their vicar is betraying them. I hope that Zen’s input is taken seriously by Francis. The church’s hierarchy is so full of political globalism, the govt. dole, desire for political power and political correctness, it has lost sight of the bible and “minor” things like the Ten Commandments.
Cdnl. Zen is quite correct. For us old cold warriors (US Army) when has dealing with communists ever benefited anyone but them?
Pope Francis has Bishop Sorondo paving the way, trying to justify allowing the Maoist regime to vet candidates for bishop while leaving the faithful priests of the underground church out in the cold. Francis no doubt appointed Sorondo because of his views. I hope that other bishops and Cardinals try to talk some sense into Pope Francis and Sorondo but Francis listens to no one except those on the left fringes. God help us! God help the faithful Catholics of China!
Please God let the Holy Father hear Cardinal Zen’s voice.
Hopefully the Vatican will heed the warnings of the people who understand the dynamics on the ground. Let us join our sacrifices to our prayer for the Church in China; for, as St. Pope John Paul II said, joining sacrifice to prayer constitutes the most powerful force in human history.
Not a bad idea! Perhaps the policy cold be extended to the United States and let Trump select the Bishops of San Diego, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.
I wish Cardinal Zen was the Pope.
How soon the past is forgotten about the brutal communism that has infected the good people of China, whose culture is to be admired overall.
And another Vatican Bishop claims China is closest to Christian modeling of a nation.
What a terrible thing to say.
China continues forced abortion, and manipulation of the family. Check out Population Research for latest.
infection has hit Holy Mother Church.
Francis, again!