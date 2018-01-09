Cardinal George Pell (Alexey Gotovskiy via CNA)

Cardinal Pell Accuser Dies Before Sex-Abuse Trial Begins

The legal case against the Australian cardinal has taken an unexpected turn.

Catholic News Agency

SYDNEY — The legal case against Cardinal George Pell of Australia has taken an unexpected turn, after the death of Damian Dignan, who accused Cardinal Pell of committing acts of sexual abuse.

Dignan died of leukemia last week in the Australian town of Ballarat; his death will likely impact a committal hearing scheduled for March 5 addressing the sexual-abuse charges leveled against Pell.

In March 2016, Dignan and two former classmates from St. Alipius School in Ballarat together accused Cardinal Pell of inappropriate sexual behavior when they were minors. The cardinal had previously been accused of acts of child sexual abuse dating as far back as 1961.

Without the sworn testimony of Dignan in court, it is possible that prosecutors could drop the case altogether. However, Victorian Police did not confirm or deny the plausibility of this happening, especially because the prosecution could still use sworn statements or evidence given under oath made before Dignan’s death.

In addition, up to 50 witnesses are still expected to testify during the upcoming committal hearing.

Former Victorian magistrate Nicholas Papas did note that convicting Cardinal Pell without Dignan is a “more difficult task,” according to the Daily Mail UK.

Dignan’s lawyer Ingrid Irwin said that it was “ridiculous” that Dignan died “without any justice,” according to the Herald Sun.

Cardinal Pell, who was ordained a priest in Ballarat in 1966, has pled not guilty to the multiple counts of sexual abuse. He has been on a leave of absence from his duties since last summer, which was granted by Pope Francis.

“I am innocent of these charges; they are false,” Cardinal Pell told journalists on June 29, saying “the whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me.”

Cardinal Pell has testified multiple times before Australia’s Royal Commission, denying abuse charges, and is known to have spoken out against sexual abuses in the past.

“It is important to recall that Card. Pell has openly and repeatedly condemned as immoral and intolerable the acts of abuse committed against minors,” stated Holy See spokesman Greg Burke last summer.

However, Burke also underscored the importance of respecting the proceedings of the Australian justice system, which will ultimately “decide the merits of the questions raised.”