MINNEAPOLIS — On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LII, facing off to claim the Lombardi Trophy at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The archbishops of Boston and Philadelphia have already placed wagers on the game.
The archbishops jointly announced a bet Wednesday: Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia said he would donate $100 to Catholic Charities Boston if the Patriots prevail, while Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston said he would donate $100 to St. John’s Hospice in Philadelphia if the Eagles win.
Catholic Charities Boston offers social services to thousands of individuals and families in the Massachusetts area. St. John’s Hospice is an emergency service provider to the homeless in Philadelphia and also helps the homeless to find stable residences.
To raise the stakes, Archbishop Chaput and Cardinal O’Malley, who are both Capuchin Franciscans and friends from their seminary days, also said they would add Philadelphia cheesesteaks and Boston lobsters to the wager.
“Each year the Super Bowl is viewed by millions of people throughout the world,” read a Jan. 31 statement.
“In the spirit of friendly competition, we have issued our wager because we have confidence in our teams and, more importantly, based on our admiration for the commitment of the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots to assist their local communities and respond to the needs of the less fortunate,” the statement continued.
Archbishop Chaput and Cardinal O’Malley also made predictions for the Super Bowl outcome. The Philadelphia shepherd is counting on an Eagle’s victory, 24-20, while the Boston shepherd believes the Patriots will claim the trophy, 34-21.
No matter the outcome, they both pray for a safe sporting event for everyone involved.
“We pray for a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl for both teams and all spectators and that the gifts of God’s love and peace may bring us closer together as a society.”
Watching the super bowl or giving any support to the NFL in any way whatsoever? No way. Not a chance. May God bless America, our veterans, first responders, and us all.
I was an avid Green Bay Packer fan for over forty years. Now, I’d really rather scrub a toilet than to have anything to do with the NFL. Thank you for reading my post; and again, may God bless you. Thad Bouchelle, American Medical Response and former USMC.
GO PATS!!!
Sports are interesting in the USA, the priority of is in intriguing.
Football has major changes in recognition of the dangers of head injuries has curtailed the game to be more brain friendly.
Yet now we see wresting to the near death, a building of a near repeat of the Roman Gladiator days of fighting to the death is now on the rise.
Sports now dominates the deemed higher educational fields now as the priority to spending and promotion, with the basis of education is in a spiral of down fall.
Yet children are spending, BORROWING Billions for education, when the greatest of moral and ethical obligations is to educate ourselves, and others.
The United States is currently spending two thirds of the total yearly spending on arms to murder humans of the Trillion total spent world wide.
At the same time the United States federal government spend the least of leading nations on education, and where the federal government does spend money is the richest get the most.
When we see these two “betting”, gambling, yet oblivious to the horror of student debt in the USA and the debt slavery it makes of our children, we have to see them as out of touch.
Poor leadership. They should be publicly denouncing the NFL, boycotting the Super Bowl, and encouraging the faithful to follow suit.
Good fun. More seriously. Why not the loser speak out openly regarding Doctrinal confusion, loss of souls, and agreement with Fr Weinandy’s letter of concern to the Pontiff, and the winner offering full support of the loser. Lobsters and cheesecakes are fine. Their obligation as bishops to witness to the truth of the Gospels is infinitely more important and absolutely required.