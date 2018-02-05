MUNICH — The president of the German Bishops’ Conference has declared that, in his view, Catholic priests can conduct blessing ceremonies for homosexual couples.
Cardinal Reinhard Marx told the Bavarian State Broadcasting’s radio service that “there can be no rules” about this question. Rather, the decision of whether a homosexual union should receive the Church’s blessing should be up to “a priest or pastoral worker” and made in each individual case, the German prelate stated.
Speaking Feb. 3, on the occasion of his 10th anniversary as archbishop of Munich and Freising, Cardinal Marx was asked why “the Church does not always move forward when it comes to demands from some Catholics about, for instance, the ordination of female deacons, the blessing of homosexual couples or the abolition of compulsory [priestly] celibacy.”
Cardinal Marx said that, for him, the important question to be asked regards how “the Church can meet the challenges posed by the new circumstances of life today, but also by new insights, of course,” particularly concerning pastoral care.
Describing this as a “fundamental orientation” emphasized by Pope Francis, Cardinal Marx called for the Church to take “the situation of the individual ... their life story, their biography ... their relationships” more seriously and accompany them, as individuals, accordingly.
Cardinal Marx has recently called for an individualized approach to pastoral care, which, he has said, is neither subject to general regulations nor is “relativism.”
Such “closer pastoral care” must also apply to homosexuals, Cardinal Marx told Bavarian State Broadcasting: “And one must also encourage priests and pastoral workers to give people in concrete situations encouragement. I do not really see any problems there.”
The specific liturgical form that blessings — or other forms of “encouragement” — should take is a quite different question, the Munich archbishop continued, and one that requires further careful consideration.
Asked whether he really was saying that he “could imagine a way to bless homosexual couples in the Catholic Church,” Cardinal Marx answered, “Yes” — adding, however, that there could be “no general solutions.”
“It’s about pastoral care for individual cases, and that applies in other areas, as well, which we cannot regulate, where we have no sets of rules.”
The decision should be made by “the pastor on the ground and the individual under pastoral care,” said Cardinal Marx, reiterating that, in his view, “There are things that cannot be regulated.”
Editor’s Note:
In response to questions and public commentary regarding this story, CNA has decided to publish our translation of an excerpt from Cardinal Marx’s Feb. 3 radio interview, which is available below.
Questions have been raised regarding CNA’s characterization of the cardinal’s remarks as an “endorsement.” Our headline is intended to reflect that Cardinal Marx directly answered in the affirmative (“Yes”) to the question of “bless[ing] homosexual couples in the Church,” saying that such a decision must be made by “the pastor on the ground” in each “particular, individual case.” While CNA does not retract our headline, we appreciate the questions that have been asked, work to avoid sensationalism, and will continue to scrutinize our texts and headlines for fairness and accuracy.
CNA translation, excerpted from Bavarian State Broadcasting interview with Cardinal Marx:
Karin Wendlinger: Catholics certainly also have suggestions as to which “vitamin supplements” they want to give the Church, but the Church does not always move forward when it comes to demands from some Catholics about, for instance, the ordination of female deacons, the blessing of homosexual couples or the abolition of compulsory [priestly] celibacy.
Cardinal Marx: I do not believe that this is the most important “vitamin supplement” [the Church needs]. Rather, the question to be asked is how the Church can meet the challenges posed by the new circumstances of life today — but also by new insights, of course: for example, in the field of pastoral work, pastoral care. That seems to me a fundamental orientation, which was again underlined by the Pope. We have to consider the situation of the individual, his life history, his biography, the disruptions he goes through, the hopes that arise, the relationships he lives in — or she lives in. We have to take this more seriously and have to try harder to accompany them in their circumstances of life.
And this is true, as well, for the cases you mention; it also applies to homosexuals: We must be pastorally close to those who are in need of pastoral care and also want it. And one must also encourage priests and pastoral workers to give people in concrete situations encouragement. I do not really see any problems there. An entirely different question is how this is to be done publicly and liturgically. These are things you have to be careful about and reflect on them in a good way.
Karin Wendlinger: So you really could imagine a way to bless homosexual couples in the Catholic Church?
Cardinal Marx: Yes; however, there are no general solutions. That would not be right, I think. It’s about pastoral care for individual cases, and that applies in other areas, as well, which we cannot regulate, where we have no sets of rules. That does not mean that nothing happens.
But I really have to leave that to the pastor on the ground and the individual under pastoral care. There, you can discuss things, as is currently being debated, and consider: How can a pastoral worker deal with it? However, I really would emphatically leave that to the particular, individual case at hand and not demand any sets of rules; again — there are things that cannot be regulated.
Normalization of the secular and profane rather than the holy and sacred. Not the intent of the Great Commission, I do believe.
Cardinal Reinhard Marx (President of the German Bishops Conference is quoted as saying “the decision of whether a homosexual union should receive the Church’s blessing should be up to “a priest or pastoral worker” and made in each individual case.”
There is a local parish pastor here who advocates the same, yet the Diocesan Bishop hasn’t yet pulled the plug on this guy so it’s not surprising. Are there no fellow German Bishops standing ready to call out Cardinal Marx? No wonder the church is in such poor shape in Europe and losing attendance. Apparently, the good Bishop must have been ill that day in Seminary when Romans 1 was taught—“Claiming to be wise they became fools.” Perhaps Romans is not required reading or part of the priestly curriculum of study?
And further in Romans 1: “For this reason God gave them up to dishonorable passions. For their women exchanged natural relations for those that are contrary to nature; 27 and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in themselves the due penalty for their error.”
I should add the WORDS of OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST: “When the Son of Man comes, do you think He will find faith on the earth?” Who (other than JESUS, Who knows all the past, present and future) would have ever thought that Bishops, Cardinals, and even Popes would fail the “test” of FAITH in Divine Revelation in Sacred Scripture!?!
“It’s about pastoral care”. Pastoral care these days is permission to believ whatever you want…Bl Paul VI warned us about this so many years ago! It means the shepherds are feed their sheep with straw. Homilies about “unicorns and rainbows”. Nothing about striving for perfection or union with God or prayer or the Spiritual Life and Progress. Our Liturgy allows us to look beyond the veil and unite ourselves with the Presence of God. Allowing these blessings of same sex unions is only allowing the faithful to live in their sin. The trouble is when the clergy and the principal pastors start advocating this stuff, anyone who raises their voice are shouted down! Let’s pray for these guys!
Dear Sir:
I was grateful to discover your translation of the controversial points in Cardinal Marx’ interview with Bayerische Rundfunk; and for the sake of my students in moral theology I have listened to the interview myself and attempted to produce a transcript that I intend to discuss in detail, both with them and with the other professors at our seminary.
I found your translation to be excellent, with one exception. A key sentence has been mistranslated in a way that could be construed as implying prejudice against the Cardinal: namely Cardinal Marx’ response to Karin Wendlinger’s question (at 4:34 in the interview): “Also Sie können sich durchaus vorstellen daß es einen Weg hin zur Segnung von homosexuelle Paare gibt in der Katholischen Kirche?” The translation on your website of the first sentence of the Cardinal’s response to this question is both incorrect and misleading. He says (4:56), “Es gibt ja keine generellen Lösungen”. This is translated on your site as “Yes, however there are no general solutions.” Your translation implies flat agreement with Ms. Wendlinger’s suggestion, which would be astonishing in a man as experienced and careful with his words as Cardinal Marx. In fact, a simple “Yes” is not what the Cardinal said. The German word “Ja” can mean “Yes”; but it may also be used as a particle-interjection (especially in speech) with the meaning of “well..” or “indeed …” A better translation would be to simply avoid the “Ja” or to render the sentence: “There are no general solutions.”
For purposes of confirmation you may wish to note that the Cardinal uses “Ja” as a particle in the same way a few seconds later [at 4:54] in the sentence “…und deswegen heist es ja nicht daß da Nichts geschiet.” In this case your translation appropriately simply avoids translating the “Ja”
Since your translation is at this moment the only one easily available to English-speaking readers, I have no doubt it will be copied onto numerous websites. Those who prefer to avoid looking closely at the problematic implications of the Cardinal’s statements will be overjoyed to discover what they will doubtless decry as a deliberate mistranslation intended to discredit the Cardinal. I am sure that is not your intention, and again I thank you for making your translation available.
God bless you in the important work you have undertaken.
Sincerely yours,
Fr. Luke Dysinger, OSB, DPhil, MD
Professor of Moral Theology and Church History
St. John’s Seminary, Canarillo, CA
St. Andrew’s Abbey, CA
What about what St. Paul said in 1Corinthians, 6:9-10, 18-20: “Do not be deceived; neither the immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, NOR HOMOSEXUALS, nor theives, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor robbers will inherit the kingdom of God….Shun immorality. Every other sin which a man commits is outside the body, but the immoral man sins against his own body. Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, which you have from God? You are NOT your own; you were bought with a price. So glorify GOD in your body.”
This is a continuation of the Francis effect. The fish rots from the head down.
Obviously the German Church Tax doesn’t collect enough money and he wants to maximize the number of people paying it, he doesn’t really care about the liturgical, theological, sacramental, or moral questions involved. It’s all about the Euros.
Are kidding me?! Where does this guy get off?
Why honour St Peter Damian (never officially canonised) with a Feast Day if his work is to be ignored? Perhaps Cardinal Marx needs to be asked his honest opinion of “The Book of Gomorrah” by St Peter Damian where massive corruption and scandal within the Church from homosexuality, pederasty, married clergy and endemic simony were being battled.
It is as Christ had said to the woman whom he had saved from the stoning hypocrites: ” I give you my blessing!” and not said a word about sinning no more.
On the other hand, perhaps———-bless them mightily, for with a blessing may come a correction. May God bless us all, mightily.