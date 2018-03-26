WASHINGTON — In an op-ed published Friday in The Wall Street Journal, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York lamented that the Democratic Party’s shifting principles have effectively shut out and alienated orthodox Catholics.
Dolan cited the Democrats’ current opposition to school-choice programs and tax credits for education, along with their unwavering support as a party for abortion rights, among the reasons why he is disappointed with the party in its current state. Cardinal Dolan said he believes that the Democrats of today have abandoned many of the tenets that made the party attractive to Catholics generations ago.
In the past, he explained, when waves of Irish immigrants arrived in the United States, their respect for the sanctity of life and their concern for the poor led them to embrace the Democrats, who welcomed them to the party. He even recounted his own grandmother warning him, “We Catholics don’t trust those Republicans.”
“Such is no longer the case,” he wrote, which is a “cause of sadness to many Catholics,” himself included.
He pointed to the party’s recent refusal to support incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill., who is one of the few remaining pro-life Democrats in Congress, in a tight primary race.
Lipinski, himself Catholic, narrowly won the Democratic primary March 20 against a challenger who made abortion rights central to her campaign. Last April, DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement: “Every Democrat, like every American, should support a woman’s right to make her own choices about her body and her health,” adding that this was “not negotiable.”
Perez was criticized for this stance by party leaders, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Recent polling showed just under a quarter of Democrats believe that abortion should be illegal in all or most circumstances.
Cardinal Dolan was particularly critical of a proposed New York law titled the “Reproductive Health Act,” which he says would “morbidly expand” the “most radical abortion license in the country.” The New York State Assembly is overwhelmingly Democrat.
“For instance, under the proposed Reproductive Health Act, doctors would not be required to care for a baby who survives an abortion. The newborn simply would be allowed to die without any legal implications,” he wrote.
What’s more, he explained, is that he feels the Democrats are making it harder for low-income and middle-class children to get an education at a Catholic school.
“In recent years, some Democrats in the New York State Assembly repeatedly blocked education tax credit legislation, which would have helped middle-class and low-income families make the choice to select Catholic or other nonpublic schools for their children,” he said. The cardinal said this type of legislation impedes the mission of these schools to serve poor, often immigrant, children.
He admitted that while he has “had spats and disappointments” with politicians from both major political parties in the United States, he is particularly upset by the Democratic Party’s swing in a direction that excludes people like his grandmother.
“But it saddens me, and weakens the democracy millions of Americans cherish, when the party that once embraced Catholics now slams the door on us.”
Thank you Cardinal Dolan for calling attention to the war on Catholics being conducted by our elected Democrat officials. They are truly the “see no evil” as Catholics in Name Only (CINO)who vote to support abortion and euthanasia yet expect to be hailed as Catholics. I pray your brother bishops take your fraternal correction.
throw all pro abortion politicians who want to receive communion out of the church unless they have a note from a priest that they went to confession the day before .... Ha Ha
Good for Cardinal Dolan! More prelates need to speak up! The obvious is the obvious but must come from clergy. Studies show that too.. not time yet to talk about sin?, the human condition, salvation?, life issues? .. things that touch us daily?> it’s been years.. gone? hope not
The poor, lonely Cardinal Dolan - who is slowly becoming a pale carbon copy of Cardinal Burke - should look in the mirror to acknowledge who has abandoned whom! White, conservative Catholics in the USA now espouse domestic violence values when they support Trump and his GOP sheeps. White, conservative Catholics now agree with extramarital affairs and groping women against their will, when they vote for Trump. White, conservative Catholics now endorse hatred against latinos and blacks and muslims when they vote for Trump. White, conservative Catholics now accept that DACA children should be thrown out of the country and be separated from their families when they enable Trump. White, conservative Catholics now openly support gun violence when they fail to show up in force at the March for our lives events, while pretending their good, pre-birth pro-life positions. Cardinal Dolan should have a moment of prayer, look in the mirror and ask himself: in enabling the Trump administration, is it possible that the American Catholic Church has abandoned core Gospel values and the Universal Roman Catholic Church? He should perhaps also read, again and again, many of the key messages of our Holy Father. This is why I now have little to no respect for our Church authorities, these same authorities who consistently conceal pedophile priests and their criminal activities against our children, as we have seen again just last week when the FBI searched an American Bishop’s home.
With all due respect, the Cardinal Archbishop of New York has an amazing capacity to say prescient things long after everybody else noticed them.