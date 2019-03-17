Cardinal Daniel DiNardo (CNA file photo)

Cardinal DiNardo Hospitalized After ‘Mild Stroke’

The 69-year-old president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic BIshops will remain hospitalized for a few more days.

Catholic News Agency

HOUSTON — Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, was hospitalized Friday after suffering a mild stroke.

According to a March 16 statement from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, which has been led by Cardinal DiNardo since 2006, “It is expected that Cardinal DiNardo will remain hospitalized for a few more days of testing and observation, followed by a transfer to another facility for rehabilitation.”

“He is grateful to the doctors and nurses for their wonderful care and for continued prayers during his recovery,” the statement said. “The Cardinal is resting comfortably and conversing with associates, doctors and nurses.”

Cardinal DiNardo, 69, was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Pittsburgh in 1977. As a priest, he spent six years working in the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops, and became Bishop of Sioux City, Iowa, in 1998. He became coadjutor bishop of Galveston-Houston in 2004, and was installed as archbishop of that archdiocese two years later.

Cardinal DiNardo became a member of the College of Cardinals in 2007. He was the first Archbishop of Galveston-Houston to be appointed a cardinal. He began in 2016 a three-year term as president of the U.S. bishops’ conference. He served as vice president of bishops’ conference from 2013 to 2016.