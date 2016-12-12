Despite the Catechism of the Catholic Church’s clear denunciation of drug use except for strictly medicinal purposes, Dr. Vince Fortanasce has found many Catholics to be ambivalent about the matter. However, he does not share their confusion.
The Yale-trained neurologist has seen, not only in academic studies, but also in patients, how drug use — marijuana, in particular — is detrimental to health. In fact, brain images of chronic drug users resemble those of Alzheimer’s patients. This is one of the alarming findings that has prompted Fortanasce, a specialist in Alzheimer’s prevention, to wholeheartedly reject Proposition 64 in California — a measure that would legalize marijuana use.
Fortanace recently spoke about the importance of voting — and about his upcoming EWTN shows and his newest books — with Register correspondent Trent Beattie.
You’ve been on EWTN before and are filming more shows for the network this month. What will those be about?
The series of shows will be about Catholic health care and ethical issues, and I will be on them with Father Jeffrey Kirby, attorney Charles LiMandri and Dr. William Sears. We deal with various health problems and issues, from conception to death — in a specifically Catholic way. The Church really is the leader in the world regarding the dignity of the human person, body and soul, and how that should guide our response to medical issues.
The first show will be about Alzheimer’s prevention and treatment, which is also summed up in my book The Anti-Alzheimer’s Prescription. There are some aspects of the onset of Alzheimer’s that are not in our control, but there are many things we can do to delay or even, depending on when we end up dying, eliminate it. They can be summed up in the acronym “DEAR,” which stands for “Diet, Exercise, Accentuating brain reserves” and then “Rest and recovery.”
You also have more books on the horizon, right?
There are two books that will likely be out in the first half of next year. One is called Modern Eugenics, and the other is called The Twin Legacy. The second might be made into a movie, and they both differentiate between the troubling practice of eugenics that seeks to experiment on and even destroy human beings and the acceptable practice of epigenetics, which seeks to “adjust” genes already present in humans who are actually treated as such.
“Eugenics” comes from the Greek words meaning “wellborn” or “good race.” It is an attempt to create a superior race of people through practices such as contraception and abortion among “genetic defectives,” the experimentation on and killing of human embryos and the killing of human adults so their organs can be used by people thought of as more “fit” to be kept living. All of these practices are in themselves evil and, as such, are not morally permissible — even if some good were actually to come about.
Margaret Sanger thought a lot of good would follow contraception — a practice no Christian church approved of until 1930 — so she started the organization that today is called Planned Parenthood. She especially wanted contraception among the poor and minorities. She saw them as less “fit” to be living and, therefore, in need of strict controlling. Abortion naturally grew out of this anti-life mindset. If preventing the conception of a child that would otherwise occur is okay, it’s only one step further to thinking that the elimination of a child who is conceived is okay.
The Nazis shared Sanger’s appreciation for eugenic practices and viciously experimented on some humans for the sake of others. This continues today in research labs in our own country. Many people don’t see the Nazi-biotech link because humans before birth are not considered by them to be human. Aside from the ignorance of basic biology, what they don’t realize is that this same “not human” mindset was shared by the Nazis, who considered the Jews and certain others as subhuman and, therefore, good only for scientific material.
What exactly is epigenetics?
“Epigenetics” is a word formed with the prefix “epi-” — which means “upon” or “over” — indicating that the process does not alter the genetic code itself, but changes how certain genes are activated. Instead of abusing or destroying small humans in a lab in the hope of finding cures or even creating a new species, epigenetics adjusts or redirects genes that are already in place.
For example, if I have a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s, the onset of the disease could be delayed or “turned off” through an epigenetic process that respects the integrity of the human person already existing. The same could be possible for all kinds of diseases, such as breast cancer, but epigenetic research is still in its early stages.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church (2291) makes it clear that drug use is morally acceptable only for medicinal purposes, so shouldn’t it be easy for Catholics to vote against legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes?
Like any moral teaching of the Church, it is clear in principle, but is becoming less clear to us in practice. We have ways of making ourselves believe what we want to believe, and this process is facilitated when misinformation abounds, as we see in Proposition 64 here in California. You can find pro-pot propaganda all over, but you will have a tough time finding the truth amid the haze.
Even at the National Catholic Bioethics Center’s site, which has a lot of great pro-science, pro-life, pro-family information, you’ll only find one entry if you search for “marijuana.” There’s just a lack of information for people to make an intelligent decision when voting. As a doctor, I’ve had access to more information than most people, and it paints a devastating picture [with respect] to our youth.
I’ve offered to speak at parishes in southern California on the serious problem of legalizing drugs, but so far I’ve had exactly zero requests. Catholics don’t see that by their indifference they could be helping to create enormous health problems for an entire generation of people. It’s sad, because the West Coast is really becoming the “death coast.” Assisted suicide is already legal in Washington, Oregon and California, and marijuana is legal in Washington and Oregon, with California possibly following suit.
Why are some people for Proposition 64?
Prop. 64 is pushed by people who want to legitimize their drug habit with an official law and make their drug more accessible and cheaper. It is also pushed by people who want to get into the drug industry and make money. Then there are others who think that drug use will be made safer if it is legalized.
However, smoking marijuana is inherently dangerous, and legalizing it will not change that. It will only make it worse — and it is most dangerous to those under 24 years of age. It decreases the size of the memory, learning and motivational areas of the brain, while increasing the anxiety and agitation areas of the brain — a devastating process.
Chronic marijuana users have reduced volume in the hippocampus, the region of the brain primarily responsible for memory and learning. They become less interested in the world around them, less motivated and more forgetful. Social isolation becomes common, and this only serves to perpetuate the problem. Users become more reliant on their drug and often take other drugs to counter the aftereffects of marijuana. It’s a process that erodes their freewill more and more.
The brains of chronic marijuana users resemble those of Alzheimer’s patients. Both conditions are associated with anxiety, confusion, poor diet, lack of exercise, insomnia, isolation and depression. Heavy drug use could very well bring about the perfect storm for Alzheimer’s, when combined with poor diet and the other troubles mentioned.
Alzheimer’s is bad enough, but it is only one of the major problems that could occur. Drug use can hasten the onset of mental illness or, if already present, intensify it. Schizophrenia is a well-known example.
The bottom line is that marijuana is a dangerous drug that is not meant for recreational use, particularly since levels of THC, the most harmful part of the drug, have increased sharply in recent years — up to thirtyfold. Marijuana should be studied and, if approved for limited use, regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, just like other dangerous drugs are. In fact, if approved, special care should be taken with it, because of the way it is used. Smoking does not affect merely the smoker, but those in his household, and marijuana does more damage the younger someone is.
What are healthier alternatives in our quick-fix culture?
People who experience anxiety or are in other ways troubled by life should engage in healthy activities, but most important of all, in exercise and meditation, which can give an integrated spiritual outlook. People who consistently act on religious beliefs are physically and mentally healthier as a group than people who do not have religious beliefs or who only act on them occasionally.
Regular prayer, church attendance and volunteer work are all beneficial to health. Prayer puts us in touch with our Creator, focuses our minds on what’s important and strengthens our resolve to do the right things. Church attendance fills the need we all have to honor and thank God, and it connects us with other believers. Volunteering puts wings on our beliefs and helps us to forget ourselves — one type of “memory problem” that is good — and serve others.
The Rosary is an excellent form of prayer, not only from a theological standpoint, but from a physiological one. It puts us into a routine that diminishes negative thoughts and replaces them with a sense of calm. MRI tests show that people who meditate the most have the greatest benefits in brain functioning. Meditation also increases the presence of healthy neurotransmitters, serotonin and dopamine, which help with sleep and positive motivation. I call them the “grace-amine” transmitters. It’s easy to see, then, that the more our spiritual side is active, the easier it is to eat, sleep and exercise well.
Again, the Catholic Church is a leader when it comes to medicine. Years ago, we couldn’t put forth scientific data that showed the physiological benefits of prayer — an activity the Church encourages us to do daily — but, today, we see that, even in something that most people consider purely spiritual, there are indeed material health benefits. The Church and science work very well together when that combination is tried.
Do you think more Catholics need to combine their beliefs with public action?
Absolutely — especially now in this voting season, when we have an opportunity to make a great difference. The Church’s teaching is clear on drug use, so we should take that with us to the voting booth. We should also take the Church’s teachings on abortion, assisted suicide and the freedom to practice our religious beliefs in the public square to the voting booth. Voting is a great gift that we have the serious duty to make use of. God will demand a return on our talents, and I’m guessing he won’t look kindly upon those who refused to vote for the right things when they could have. What valid excuse would we have if he asks us, “I gave you a brain. Why didn’t you use it?”
Register correspondent Trent Beattie writes from Seattle, Washington.
I agree with Will & Vandalia below.
This is a serious medical issue, but a medical issue only.
It is not a police issue. But police at every level love the war on drugs. Why? Follow the money and the Bill of Rights be damned. All is permitted in the war on drugs. Bet on it.
Legalize, regulate and tax marijuana. Hmmmm, just like we do with alcohol and tobacco. Imagine that.
What is missing in this entire discussion id the advantages of medical marijuana over opioids. Medical marijuana appears to be very beneficial to individuals who cannot get pain relief in any other manner.
Go tell the Veteran suffering from PTSD that you will not be allowed to use medical marijuana to alleviate your suffering since we do not approve of it. What can you offer that has proof of working, besides medical marijuana?
Dr. Vince’s story of his Dad is very compelling. ¶ My Mrs. says, ‘what if they won’t believe? [Things about cannabis that aren’t good?] My reply, ‘It’s a religion’. [Don’t believe it, look at the cover of a High Times.] ¶ My Top 5 Negatives. 1) Cannabis smoking ‘permanently lowers IQ’ http://bit.ly/2b9H9Rv An 18 year old with an average IQ (105) smoking 3 times per week for 20 years, will experience an 8 point unrecoverable IQ loss by 38, so that, starting with 50% having higher IQ, at the end, 71% will have a higher IQ. ¶ 2) Upwardly Mobile people advocate marijuana-panacea, but it’s mostly the poor who indulge. http://nyp.st/2br05cA ¶ 3) Half a cannabis cigarette causes quasi-psychotic effects like schizophrenia in healthy people http://dailym.ai/1TpUu3q ¶ 4) Potential for heart attack, stroke risk seen with marijuana use http://lat.ms/2fzKDzd ¶ 5) Marijuana Use During Pregnancy Affects Baby’s Brain http://bit.ly/1hEf5ik ¶ Conclusion: Well, if they won’t believe it, they’ll live it.
The FDA has looked at marijuana many times over the years and has never swayed from its position that it is a dangerous drug that should be carefully restricted as a schedule 1 substance. The burden is on those who argue for legalization; or decriminalization, to prove that it can be used safely; both as to the user and third parties. Whatever considerable societal burdens we now face with alcohol use and abuse, will be multiplied exponentially with legalization of dangerous drugs including pot. Anything designed and intended to modify moods and behavior as significantly as pot, must be restricted. We can discuss possible options for offenders, from diversion for first time offenders, to mandatory classes with prison reserved for repeat offenders or dealers. But legalization will send the wrong message, especially to young people, that usage of mind and behavior altering drugs is “no big deal”, resulting is a spike of usage and the assorted problems that will go with it including accidents, dependency and lack of productivity. These are things we don’t need more of.
Dr. Fortanese is a courageous and wise physician and he is quite right about the effects of marijuana on the brain, especially brains still growing. And yes parents and other adults do give marijuana to their teens. Be prepared, should marijuana be legalized. for the welfare rolls increase dramatically in the next few years. By the way, the tax on the marijuana will not cover the cost of welfare, increased medical costs for the increase in auto and other accidents (see Colorado’s experience)and the fact that a lot of marijuana will not be taxed as it will be exchanged in the underground economy. And yes, I do know whereof I speak as I work in a community that has taught me many lessons.
Will is partially correct. While the doctor is mostly correct, we have a situation where the perfect is the enemy of the good, a la prohibition of the 1920s. The average voter is simply not going to approve of police state tactics. Knocking down the door of a private resident to search for banned substances is simply not on people’s agenda. On the other hand, there is considerable support for laws against impaired driving, operating machinery and even public use of marijuana. Best to regulate or prohibit where it is possible with the understanding that total regulation is simply neither possible and probably not even desirable given the potential for demonstrated government abuse of the process.
ctgkc12345: I have never heard anyone suggest outlawing tobacco. And those who suggest legalization of marijuana support extremely high taxes on it, the same as they ask for tobacco. In fact, the tax revenues are one of the primary reasons people support legalization of marijuana. So your complaint does not seem to be valid. It is not that people support marijuana over tobacco, it is that they see no difference between the two and thus believe the two should be treated equally.
Based on 35+ years in Emergency Medicine, I have NEVER seen someone with a serious drug abuse problem that did not start with alcohol and tobacco. Those are the true “gateway” drugs. We ignore the tremendous public (and private) health impact of those two simply because we are used to them. And they are seriously psychoactive substance - that is, they are drugs of abuse - as clearly seen by how hard it is for people to quit using them.
Finally - and most importantly - just because something is bad does not mean it should be illegal. See, for example, the position of St Thomas Aquinas on outlawing prostitution. St Thomas never doubted that prostitution is a moral evil. Rather, outlawing it would be far worse. To quote:
“Accordingly in human government also, those who are in authority rightly tolerate certain evils, lest certain goods be lost, or certain evils be incurred: thus Augustine says [De ordine 2.4]: If you do away with harlots, the world will be convulsed with lust.’”
There is no question that outlawing marijuana has led to far worse evils - one need only look at the violence associated with the drug trade in Mexico and certain areas of the US. As a more recent example, we need to only look at our experience with prohibition. Compare the amount of violence associated with alcohol production and consumption in the 20’s with the amount of violence associated with alcohol production in 2016.
The fact that something is bad does not mean it should be outlawed.
I am not in favor of people smoking pot, but our “war on drugs” has been a disaster. It is better to legalize it, regulate it (heavily) and tax it. Really tax it. Prohibition does not work and puts people in jail who are not really criminals. Legalize, regulate and tax it.
I’ve never been able to figure out why liberals are always in favor of marijuana, while at the same time being against smoking tobacco. Perhaps it’s just another way to destroy America. Perhaps the Saul Alinsky disciples prefer that American citizens are too stoned to complain about what is happening to this country.